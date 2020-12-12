Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community.
*There will be a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors should stay in their vehicle while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* The Gettysburg Church of the Brethren will present a Live Advent Program, focusing on joy, on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/GettysburgCOB, on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. The program will include music, singing, scripture readings and prayer. Watch it live, or later at your convenience.
* The live Nativity scheduled for Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Bendersville for Saturday, Dec. 12 is cancelled.
* Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast postponed indefinitely.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations will be greatly appreciated.
* Orrtanna United Methodist Church, 1717 Carrolls Tract Road, will hold a drive-through soup sale on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Soup choices are ham and bean or chicken noodle. The price is $4 for a pint and $7 for a quart. Orders will be taken from people at their cars and the soup will be brought to the cars. People are asked to try to have the correct amount so change isn’t necessary.
