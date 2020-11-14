I delight in the library, grazing my way along the rows of books. I pick a book, skim a few pages, reshelf it or put it on my pile, repeating the process until I have a week or two of reading.
Last week, “The Tenth Muse” by Catherine Chung, called my name. I usually speed read my way through most novels, immersing myself in the story, then moving to the next, but “The Tenth Muse” is different. I’m taking my time. In this novel Catherine Chung tells every woman’s story of living in a male dominated world.
Women’s issues are once again front and center with Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s death and Biden choosing Kamala Harris, an Asian American woman of color as his vice president. The dangerously fine line “Katherine, ” a Chinese American, has to walk to just be allowed in the room, let alone acknowledged as having something to contribute, is a timely tale. We women still have to be three times better than men, just to get a toe inside the door. Looking back over my own life I will be the first to admit we’ve come a long way, but it’s still a white man’s world and have a long way to go. The glass ceiling may be cracked but it remains intact.
If nothing else, Donald Trump and the pandemic have pulled back the wizard’s curtain to reveal the misleading arguments, assumptions, and illusions society has erected over the centuries to prop up white male power. Change is always difficult, even when desired. Change often feels like grabbing hold of a dead tree branch as one falls off a cliff, hoping against hope it holds until help arrives. At one point in the story, Katherine is accused of cheating, her professor absolutely refusing to consider the guilty person could be a male student. Then the guilty student, a close friend of hers, excuses his behavior by rationalizing he has more to lose than she does. After all, she’s just a woman.
One of Katherine’s prized possessions is a tattered math and physics notebook her father brought back from WWII Germany. Angry and despondent over being suspended, she turns to the notebook. Tucked into a collection of complex mathematical equations and puzzles she reads: “Be kind. Everyone you meet is fighting a great battle. Let everything happen to you, beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. “
What wonderful advice for us today. In our current polarized climate it seems especially important to be kind and to remember everyone is fighting their own battle. Instead of resisting change, instead of pretending things are different than they are, we’d all do well to let go of that branch we’re clinging to, and even as we plunge into an unknown future, take in the beauty and terror coming our way. We may long to turn back the clock, but we really have no option but to do the next thing. If we can just be kind and make space for the battles we all must fight, we will find ourselves safely transported into God’s open future. Above all, no matter how overwhelming life seems, it is crucial we remind ourselves that no feelings are final. Feelings come and go. Even if it is cloudy today, the sun will eventually shine on the many gifts hidden in this complicated equation we call life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.