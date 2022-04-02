After two years of COVID limitations, the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast is once again open to all who wish to attend.
Pastor Dan Kriel, of the Swift Run Four Square Gospel Church, will lead the group at its Monday, April 4 gathering, which begins at 7:45 a.m. with breakfast before the 8 a.m. singing and presentation. Reserve a spot by calling Charlotte Bergmann at 717-528-8242.
Rev. Kriel has been at Swift Run on New Chester Road for five years after many years of youth ministry earning his bachelor degree at Shippensburg University and his masters of divinity from Lancaster Bible College. He is a Biglerville native.
Everyone is invited to attend this multi-denominational group to partake of the food and fellowship the first Monday of each month at the Apple Bin Bakery and Grille on state Route 234 west of Biglerville.
Singing is led by Carol Rex, often with Klaus Bergmann helping with the accordion. The guest speaker’s presentation follows with special prayers as requested. The program finishes up with fellowship typically by about 9 a.m. It is requested that all regulars and visitors pre-register to ease planning.
The May 2 meeting will be led by Rev. Ben Siebert, pastor of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Arendtsville, as he returns for the first time in over a year.
