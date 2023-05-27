Rev. Ken Reid will lead the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast for the first time on June 5, at the Apple Bin Grille and Bakery on state Route 234 between Biglerville and Arendtsville.
Reid and his wife, Charlotte, have pastored in the Adams County area for the last 30 years. Reid was born and raised in Belleville, Ontario, Canada. In preparation for ministry, he graduated from Emmanuel Bible College in Kitchener, Ontario. He and Charlotte live at the Mountain Top campus in Buchanan Valley.
Everyone is invited to attend this always multi-denominational group. The morning gathering is held on the first Monday of each month at the Apple Bin Restaurant, beginning with with coffee and breakfast orders at 7:30 a.m. It continues at 8 a.m. with singing led by Carol Rex, with Klaus Bergmann accompanying on his accordion. Following the guest pastor’s comments and prayer requests by the group, fellowship is generally finished by 9 a. m.
July 3, the next gathering of the group, will feature Tyler Weidler of the York Springs Four Square Church doubling up as prayer leader and guest speaker that morning. The public is invited to join this long-lived gathering for inspiration and fellowship.
