Celebration of Grace Sunday is slated for April 11.
On that day Adams Christian Prison Ministries (ACPM) invites all the churches of Adams County to recognize the ongoing witness of God’s love and grace at Adams County Adult Correctional Facility, even during these days of COVID-19 restrictions at the facility.
Despite the fact no area church volunteers are allowed in the jail, ACPM’s director of ministries, Chaplain Angel Perez, continues his work “behind the walls” providing counsel to Warden Hileman and her staff, providing ministry to the inmates, and coordinating the work of volunteers “from a distance.”
For example, during the recent Christmas holidays, area churches united to provide candy bars and socks to incarcerated men and women. One church baked hundreds of Christmas cookies, and others provided Christmas cards.
At least one volunteer provides Bible studies through correspondence, and churches are still able to provide Bibles and religious materials through Chaplain Perez.
ACPM offers a ministry of “renewal, reconciliation and restoration” on behalf of and in collaboration with all the churches of Adams County. This truly is a ministry that belongs to all our Christian churches in the county. For this reason, the ACPM Board is designating Sunday, April 11, as a “Celebration of Grace,” celebrating God’s love and mercy that is freely available to all.
Acknowledged by the Roman Catholic Church as “Divine Mercy Sunday,” the emphasis is that God loves and values every one of us and that His mercy in Christ is greater than all our sin.
Adams County churches are invited to observe this “Celebration of Grace” by setting aside time in their worship services on April 11 to pray specifically for those incarcerated; to come to the Lord’s Table in Communion in honor of inmates; and to consider a special offering to support the ongoing ministry at the correctional complex.
The global COVID-19 pandemic of the past year has created financial hardship for many businesses and non-profits, ACPM included. Therefore, ACPM has established $20,000 as a financial goal for “Celebration of Grace” Sunday. Gifts may be forwarded to ACPM, P.O. Box 4122, Gettysburg, PA 17325. All are welcome to visit ACPM at www.AdamsCPM.org, or at Facebook.com/AdamsChristianPrisonMinistries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.