I wish you the gift of acceptance this new year. Being able to accept what is, rather than denying reality or demanding situations and people conform to our wants and expectations, is a true gift from God. Acceptance frees us to grow and become more in tune with ourselves and others. Denial, on the other hand, simply guarantees ongoing pain. heartbreak, anger, and failure. It’s acceptance that opens the doors to change and possibility. It’s acceptance that brings about healing. It’s acceptance that helps us learn the lessons life has to teach us.
Years ago, when I felt trapped by marriage problems and family addictions, my counselor spread a map out on his desk. My healing, he said, will be like taking a long journey, but, first, I must accept my starting point, the painful reality of our situation. If I kept insisting I was starting out in Billings, Montana (and he put his finger on Billings) rather than Fairfield, Pennsylvania (his fingers showing the vast distance between Billings and Fairfield) I would never experience health and healing. To be successful, I have to start where I am and move out from there.
Acceptance is not giving in. Acceptance is simply acknowledging our challenges for what they are. By accepting what was and owning my own personal issues instead of blaming others for my pain, I was able to move ahead in life. On difficult days, I still find myself remembering what he said as he folded up the map. “Don’t worry if you take a detour or get lost. All you have to do is accept your new starting point and move on from there. Never waste an experience!”
It’s been said that we live life forward, but understand it backward. Being able to take that long view backward allows us to see how the various pieces of life fit together. The long view backward is a gift of aging, for it takes a lot of living, struggling, experimenting, practicing, failing, and starting over to not just recognize what is, but to be grateful for what was. Of course, we spend much of our lives fixing what is broken, but so what? Why cheat ourselves out of happiness and possibility by denying something just because it hurts. Denial never solves anything.
Melody Beattie wrote that gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow. How very true! It is so much easier to accept life’s difficulties when we practice gratitude. Without gratitude and acceptance we’ll stay stuck in our dysfunction and pain. By being grateful for what is, rather than lamenting what isn’t, we are free to grow and become.
Counter-intuitive as it may seem, hope lies in accepting the very things that feel most unacceptable. Acceptance allows us to see the many possibilities hidden in our struggles, shift the focus from trying to change our loved ones and situations to changing ourselves, thus making it so much easier to love and enjoy what is, warts, disappointments and all.
May you open yourself to acceptance this New Year. May you know the joy of gratitude. May you frequently pray, “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. May yours be a blessed year from beginning to end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.