Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community.
* Trunk or Treat will be held at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. This is a free event. Join us for food and fun. For more information, call the church office at 717-334-2898.
* Gettysburg Presbyterian Church will honor Health Care Workers at the 8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m. services on Oct. 10. Health workers and those who appreciate them are welcome to join us that morning. GPC is at 208 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, across from the library.
*There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* MOPS and MOMSNext will meet 9:30-11:15 a.m., Oct. 13, at Gettysburg Church of the Nazarene, 1110 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg, 717-334-3209. Childcare provided.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries will be greatly appreciated.
* A Drive-Thru BBQ will be held at Tom’s Creek UMC, The Promised Land, 10918 Taneytown Pike, Emmitsburg, on Nov. 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A BBQ feast will feature sandwiches, bowls, sides and desserts. Pre-ordering will be available. Check the website for complete information, www.tomscreekumc.com.
* Signs of the Second Coming Seminar is free and continues on Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Nov. 6 at the Gettysburg SDA Church. The seminar features Godfrey Chundu, associate pastor of the church. Offered are free study materials, nightly giveaways, Bible and book, Final Empire by Shawn Boonstra of Voice of Prophecy. Go to www.discoveringrevelationevent.org/Gettysburg for more information, and to reserve a spot. Child care is provided. Gettysburg SDA Church is located at 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg.
* St. Francis Xavier Parish will hold its annual Gift Fair and Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. Vendors, fair trade & holiday gifts, timeless treasures, baked goods, collectibles, children’s activities, bucket raffles and multi-item raffle. Café offering breakfast and lunch items. Free admission & plenty of parking. Call 717-309-2485; www.stfxcc.org
* Dr. Kathleen McKee Bonnette will speak on “The Law of Love and the Rule of Law: Faith, Justice, and Irregular Migration” as the ninth annual William K. Collinge Lecture. The lecture will take place on Monday, October 11, at 7 p.m., at St. Francis Xavier School, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. The lecture is sponsored jointly by the Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice and the St. Francis Xavier Church Social Welfare and Justice Committee
