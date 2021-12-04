Rev. Linda Summers of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville will lead the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast on Monday, Dec. 6 at the Apple Bin restaurant, state Route 234 west of Biglerville.
Summers, a monthly columnist for the Gettysburg Times, is a former social worker, graduated from the University of Maryland in 1985 and worked in that field for about 15 years. Feeling a call to ministry, and after training and being licensed through her studies at Elim Fellowship in Rochester, N.Y., she joined her husband, Dan, in the pastorate of Open Arms Fellowship in York Springs, her hometown.
Eight years ago she went to Trinity and has been pastor there ever since. She and her husband, now a hospice chaplain in the area, have four daughters scattered around the world. Plan to join the group and explore the insights of Summers.
The prayer breakfast typically welcomes all comers on the first Monday each month at the Apple Bin Restaurant located between Biglerville and Arendtsville. It commences before 7:45 a.m. with coffee and breakfast orders. However, due to pandemic mitigations, UAPB must limit attendance presently to 22 people. Thus, pre-reservations must be secured by contacting Charlotte Bergmann at 717-428-8242. At 8 a.m., Carol Rex leads singing before the visiting pastor delivers a presentation and special prayer for many, as requested by members of the group. The inter-denominational fellowship is typically over by 9 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 3, a new face will appear to start the new year. Pam Blankenship, director of the Child Evangelism Fellowship of of Adams County will address the UAPB.
