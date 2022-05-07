“Lord, you know everything there is to know about me. You perceive every movement of my heart and soul, and you understand my every thought before it even enters my mind. You are so intimately aware of me, Lord.” ~ Psalm 139:1-2
Being the mom of four daughters (who are all now grown and married), I think one of the phrases that I used most in their adolescent years was, “Clean your room!”, “Pick up this mess!” I guess I bought into the lie that “Cleanliness is next to Godliness”.
Oh, how I struggled when people would show up at the house unannounced and get a glimpse of the “real” condition of our home. Socks and shoes pulled off right in the doorway, milked-laden crusted cereal bowls (sometimes) still at the table from breakfast, dust and unvacuumed carpet… you get the picture, right?
It saddens me now, to think of how much energy I used focusing on the condition of how messy or clean our home was. Don’t get me wrong, there were many days our home was “presentable”, but when life got busy and I got lazy, well, it all went south.
I believe taking care of what God has given you is important. Putting things away is necessary, doing chores is one of the best things we did to teach our children responsibilities. I’m proud to say that they take care of their “things” beautifully, as adults! I just wish I wouldn’t have stressed about it as much as I did.
I was talking to a friend a few weeks ago, and by her own admission, her life is a “mess”. Things are not as nice and tidy as she’d imagined they would be at her stage in life.
I believe my friend is just being honest about how many of our lives could appear, if we allowed others a glimpse. Wayward children, unstable bank accounts, broken relationships, private addictions, anger and bitterness… Let’s be honest, life can get messy!
One of my “hang-ups” is that so many followers of Jesus, think that they have to be “all cleaned up and perfect”. They put on the happy face, say the right words, and make it appear that life is perfect! Every. Single. Day.
It reminds me of when we got notice that someone was stopping over to the house, I’d yell, to my family! “Guys!! White Tornado Time!!” The girls knew what this meant. Someone was stopping by and we had to get the house picked up “real quick”. We all took a room, and in 10 minutes flat, we’d have every room that our guests would be privy to, looking spotless. Sadly, we’d shove things in the back bedrooms, or closets and if by chance you’d take a peek, they were disasters!!
Isn’t that what we do, though? We make our lives look nice and cleaned up- but don’t go snoopy around the closest of our lives, because you might just find an avalanche of mess!!
Guess what? Jesus wants us to invite Him right smack dab in the middle of our mess. In fact, that is the exact reason He came. If we could live life without him, keeping it all sorted out and picked up, why would we ever need Him?
The challenge can be, even for those who love Him, is to ALLOW Him into those dirty spaces. Those horrible thoughts that keep you up at night; that horrific addiction that no one knows about; that secret messy sin that has entangled you; those things you do and say and think that if others knew, they may run the other way. But, hear me… that is the exact spot that Jesus came for. Not to indulge in those things with us- but to get in the muck and the mire along with us to pull us out of those things.
I like to picture Jesus right beside me, cleaning the closets of my messed up heart; sorting through piles of debris that I’ve allowed to collect in the corners of my life.
Let’s not hide it from him. Rather, let’s invite him over when the mess is in full view. Let’s fellowship with him and allow him to see the “real” us. (He knows us anyway.)
He has come for the dirtiest, and vilest of sinners, of which we are all on equal planes. He’s come to lift the burden. He’s come to bring hope to the dumpsters of our lives- to bring fresh winds of change- to bring renewed purpose and freedom from all that weighs us down.
But first, forget the “white tornado”! Invite Him into your life, just as it is. (You don’t have to get cleaned up first.) Say to Him, “Jesus, will you come near. Will you take this mess and together can we clean it up?”
His answer is always, “I’m here! And I will!”
