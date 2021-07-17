Camp SAM (stories, art, music) is being offered by three local churches to allow children to have a fun summer experience including a Bible story, and related art and music activities.
The camp will be held on Tuesday, July 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., as an outside event at Flohr’s Lutheran Church in McKnightstown. The GPS address is 595 Flohr’s Church Road, Biglerville. In case of rain, the event will be held indoors.
The theme for this camp is “Noah’s Ark” skits, songs, art activities and games will revolve around this biblical story. A free pizza supper will begin the evening, and there is no charge for the event.
Other churches sponsoring the program include Trinity and St. John’s UCC Churches in Cashtown and McKnightstown, respectively. This educational program is being sponsored with a Thrivent Action Team Grant, sponsored by Lutheran Brotherhood. Another Camp SAM session on a different theme will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The camp is open to youngsters from preschool age through fourth grade and their families. To register, visit the church’s website page at flohrslutheran.org or call the church at 717-334-3992 giving the names and ages of children who wish to attend along with the number of family members.
