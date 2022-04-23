Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.
* An “Experiencing God” study is being held at Bethel Mennonite Church on Fridays at 10 a.m., recurring through May.
* There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries appreciated.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District; second and fourth Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. with meal; and the third Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
* Community Yard Sale at Bethel Mennonite Church on April 30, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food for sale. For more information or to reserve a spot to sell, email bethel2335@gmail.com.
* Donations to cover the mowing of the Bender’s Union Cemetery are requested. Send donations to Bender’s Union Cemetery, c/o Bender’s Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, Biglerville, PA 17307.
* MOPS, mothers of preschoolers ages birth to 5years, and MomsNext, mothers of school-age children, will meet April 28, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Nazarene, 1110 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg. Call 717-334-3209 for more information.
* Church Women United will meet Wednesday, May 4, at 11:30 a.m. at the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road to celebrate May Friendship Day with a program and guest speaker Mary Kay Turner. Attendees should bring their own packed lunch; water and coffee will be provided. Newcomers welcome. No reservations needed.
