“Show mercy to the poor and do not miss an opportunity to do acts of kindness for others, for these are the true sacrifices that delight God’s heart.” ~ Hebrews 13:16
Maybe you’ve heard of the Australian gentleman who was called “Angel of the Gap?”
Don Ritchie lived near a cliff and prevented around 160 suicides in his 50 years of living there by striking up a conversation with people contemplating suicide and inviting them to his house for tea. He was awarded a medal of The Order of Australia and named Australia’s Local Hero. (Reference: Stay Positive in Life)
Have you ever met an “Angel?” Someone who gave you great encouragement, a helping hand, direction when you were lost, counsel when you were hurting?
Years ago, an “Angel of Hope” came to me in the form of a neighbor. Our family was going through a very difficult time. We were in Bible School with two small children and I was pregnant with another. I developed a wicked case of kidney stones mid-way through my pregnancy and in my final month of pregnancy, I also developed Bells Palsy, a condition that paralyzed the right side of my face which left me looking like a stroke victim.
Down in the dumps, put it mildly. The pain of the stones and then the disfiguration of my face was too much to bear. I felt alone in my pain, and embarrassed of my appearance. Most days, I stayed in our small apartment, lonely and confused as to why my life took such a bad turn.
I was ordered to wear a patch over my eye which protected it because I couldn’t close my lid, but this caused me to feel like a weird cartoon character. (Picture a deformed pirate.)
One day, my Angel came to visit and brought me a present. When I opened it, I sobbed uncontrollably before her. She was sensitive to my condition and decided to try and bring a little cheer to the situation. She bought a black pirate patch and sewed over the patch a beautiful blue flowered design. She said, “You may have to wear a patch, but it CAN be a pretty one.” What an Angel she was and what a treasure that patch became! Wearing a patch was not my desire but wearing one that made me feel so cared for, changed it all for me!
As I read about Don and his amazing life, and thought of my own Angel-story, I wondered if we aren’t all tasked with a territory where we can also be Angels? Maybe your task isn’t to prevent those contemplating suicide, but possibly, like my neighbor, you are an Angel sent to bring hope to the hopeless? Possibly your task as an Angel on Earth is to pray daily and fervently for those in your community, nation and world?
The key to being an effective “Angel” is to look outside of yourselves. Had Don been too busy with his own life, not to have noticed what was going on at the cliff, lives may have been lost.
Had my neighbor been too preoccupied with her busy schedule, not to have taken the time to sew a simple patch, my lonely, hurting heart, may have grown deeper into despair.
There is a world of hurting souls, but there is also a world of Angels on Earth to help those in need. Won’t you be one of them?
Look around? The opportunities surround us!
