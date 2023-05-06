St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, invites the community to a meal and bluegrass worship service on Saturday, May 13, according to a release from the church.
The community dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a bluegrass worship service at 7 p.m.
The dinner menu consists of ham, green beans, macaroni and cheese, and plenty of homemade desserts.
“If you wish to bring something, feel free to bring dinner rolls or a dessert, but it is not expected; our Evangelism and Fellowship Committee will be coordinating desserts. If you could RSVP, it will help us plan the meal: StJamesGettysburg.org/Bluegrass. Following the meal, we’ll head upstairs for worship,” the release reads.
The bluegrass worship service is up-beat with vocals by Tom Bender, Jonathan Noel, and Ed Riggs, and instrumentals by Sharon Kaya on guitar, Gil Waldkoenig on the mandolin, and Dan Powell on bass. Guests will be provided with a bulletin to follow along and participate in song.
“We last hosted a community meal and bluegrass worship service on Thanksgiving Eve. It was a great opportunity to relax and have a warm meal and fellowship. We eagerly anticipate this event to launch us into the spring season,” the release reads.
The evening’s offering collection will support the Gettysburg Green Gathering’s Scholarship Fund. Learn more about the group at GettysburgGreenGathering.com.
The church building is handicap accessible with an elevator; the dinner will take place in the dining room on the lower level of the building, and the worship service is on the main level.
Parking is available in the rear parking lot off Stratton Street. There is a ramp leading into the church from the parking lot. Metered parking is also available on York and Middle streets, and the church’s three front doors will be open.
All are welcome. No need to bring anything.
“Come, eat, wear your flannel, and enjoy some good bluegrass music with members of your local community,” the release reads.
