Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.
* Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road is hosting a make and take craft night on Saturday, Feb. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m., in the church’s fellowship hall. There will be four craft stations: a professional card maker assisting in making cards; a paper flower making station; a fabric heart potpourri craft; and a food jar painting area. Supplies and snacks will be provided and the public is welcome. Join the night of fellowship and fun, and gifts for your sweethearts.
* St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, will hold a spaghetti dinner in the parish hall on Sunday, Feb. 20, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread stick, drinks and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and those under 6 eat free. Carry outs available. All are welcome. For more information, call 717-642-8815.
* The St. Francis Xavier Prayer Shawl Ministry, which normally meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Xavier Center, has temporarily suspended its meetings due to the COVID surge. The group expects to resume meetings in the spring.
* There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries will be greatly appreciated.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District; second and fourth Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. with meal; and the third Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
