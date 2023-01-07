Almost 20 years ago, my daughter asked to go to The Big Apple for a Mother/Daughter day. We scheduled a bus trip and counted the days. We planned to look at all the Christmas decorations, go for a carriage ride in Central Park and, of course, shop!
The day arrived and it was the absolute worst weather day you could imagine. Pouring down rain, temperatures barely over freezing, and high winds (the kind that turns your umbrella inside out which makes them useless.)
We decided to just “deal with it”. We canceled the carriage ride but did all of our other planned activities, and yes, we got soaked!
Towards the end of the day, we ventured into one of the high-end stores. We randomly hit a number on the elevator and the door opened to a floor of very expensive clothing. We oohed at the beautiful clothing and oohed again at the prices. (Men’s fine silk neckties were $500!)
We were so enamored at the lavish items that we accidentally ran into a store attendant. We quickly apologized, but it was clear that he was disgusted at our imagine. He took one look at us, rolled his eyes and uttered, “Oh… Give me a break!” Then he quickly went about his business.
My young, impressionable daughter was shocked!
“Did he say that about…. US?”
I pointed her to our reflection in the (many) mirrors. We looked like drenched alley cats. I tried to make light of his demeaning remarks, but I could tell, it hurt!
We decided to leave the store and find a warm coffee shop where we would feel more comfortable. During our coffee and hot chocolate, we discussed the man’s remarks, and why he felt superior to us based upon our appearance. We agreed that having a “better than you” attitude is easy to do.
The old saying goes, “Walk a mile in someone else’s shoes before you judge them”, and I’m sure that would have held true for the man in the store. Had he traipsed around New York City in the driving rain for hours, he wouldn’t have looked too spiffy either.
Oh, isn’t this a lesson that we can learn again and again?
Think back to a time that maybe you were deemed “less than” by a judging person. How did that make you feel? Embarrassed, ashamed, rejected?
Or possibly you were the one rolling your eyes, making a smart remark, or having a condemning attitude.
What is it that makes us so quickly to condemn those whom we have classified as “less than?”
Sometimes it’s a stranger on the street asking for a handout.
Other times it’s someone at our own family dinner table, and still other times, it may be those we sit next to in our church pews.
Jesus’ words are clear in Matthew 25:40 “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine you did to me.”
He was referring to feeding the poor, caring for widows and visiting those in prison, but I believe this principle can also be applied to our very attitude.
Do we roll our eyes, turn our head and think ourselves better than those who a struggling financially, less educated, or addicted to things you are not?
Do you deem yourself better than those who have a different opinion than your own, make choices that you disagree with, or struggle with a sin you have overcome?
Jesus is asking you and me to stop rolling our eyes, puffing up our pride and ignoring the plight of those around us.
He’s asking us to tend to, comfort, befriend, and love.
Let’s give others a break… let’s be more like Jesus to them.
Pastor Linda Summers, former pastor of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville, now travels to speak to organizations and churches. If you would like to invite Linda or her husband Dan to share at your event, please contact them at lmsummers7@gmail.com.
