Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.
* The Gettysburg United Methodist Church Clothing Closet, 30 W. High St., is open and stocked with spring and summer clothing with prices starting at .25 cents. Open 11 a.m.–2 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. See Judy or Cory to volunteer.
* There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries appreciated.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District; second and fourth Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. with meal; and the third Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
* Gettysburg Ministerium will sponsor an Interdenominational Summer Worship series at the Gettysburg Battlefield Amphitheater on Confederate Avenue for 12 Sundays, through Sept. 4 at 8 a.m., led by various pastors and churches in the Gettysburg community. Originally begun over 35 years ago by Church Women United for visitors to the community, the service has become a popular outdoor worship venue for residents and visitors alike. Each Sunday an offering is taken to subsidize the Ministerium Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides food, fuel, and temporary lodging to those in need in the Gettysburg community. For more information, contact Pastor Dale Williams at 717-253-8236 or pastor.dale.williams@gmail.com.
* Anyone who enjoys knitting/crocheting as a hobby or wants to learn to knit is invited to join a group at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, the first and third Thursdays of each month, 12:30-2:30 p.m. There is no charge for fellowship, fun and knitting. Call Marybeth at 484-505-0470 for more information.
* The local chapter of RU Recovery Ministries meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg. RU is a faith-based addiction recovery program. Whether you or someone you know is struggling, you are welcome. There is no fee, commitment or prerequisite to attend. There is a nursery and children’s programs facilitated by cleared staff. For more information go to lighthousebaptistgettysburg.org or call Jeremy at 717-745-7375.
* Bluegrass Gospel Concert Series continues Sunday, July 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m., with The New C.B. Pickers at Centenary United Methodist Church, North Main Street, Biglerville. Because of the extreme heat the concert is being held at the church rather than Oakside Park. Free-will offering will be collected. Concerts continue through Aug. 7.
* Church Women United will meet Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 11:30 a.m., at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. The guest speaker will be Pastor Linda Summers. Bring a bagged lunch; beverages will be provided. Special welcome to all newcomers.
