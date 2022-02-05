“You will know the truth and the truth will set you free.” ~ John 8:32
The summers of the mid-70s were amazing for me. Yes, we worked hard for my parent’s business, even as pre-teenagers, but we also spent a lot of time at our community pool and the highlight of our summer, a week at the beach!
We shared our week with our cousins, who were our best friends, and their parents. It was the best. Each year, we rented the same beach house, swam all day in the ocean, and enjoyed all the “beachy things.”
One year, as we were playing in the sand dunes behind our house, we discovered a raft. It was an expensive raft, one much like I had wanted. We screamed with glee; it felt like we found a hidden treasure.
We took the raft into the house and showed our find to our parents, who immediately ruined the joy. They reasoned that it belonged to someone else who would be looking for it. If we took it, it would be stealing.
We felt their reasoning was ridiculous but agreed upon these terms: “Put the raft back and if someone didn’t retrieve it within two days, we could keep it as our own.”
Deal!
However, we didn’t exactly do what they instructed. We did return the raft to the backyard, in the general vicinity of where we found it, but we actually buried it in the sand and covered it with some tumbleweed. To make ourselves feel a little better, we allowed the cord of the raft to remain visible.
Every few hours we went to check on the raft. It remained in place.
Finally, on the second full day, we unburied our treasure and took it into the house and proclaimed that it was indeed ours to have forever. Our parents agreed that whoever lost it must have returned home or didn’t realize they lost it.
We could hardly wait to get to the beach and body surf on this amazing raft.
The first several waves were fun; wow did this raft make a difference.
But then, I began to think that maybe the kid a few beach-towels down had lost it, and would find us playing with it. I realized that the fun had lost its appeal because the shame of what we had done consumed my mind.
At the end of the week, we took the raft home and returned with it to the beach the next year, but the funny thing is- I could never enjoy it. To my recollection, I never swam with it again.
Hidden things do that, you know?
We have a tendency to hide things, don’t we? We hide the truth in order to get our way, to avoid punishment or rejection. But living with hidden things is not freeing at all. It’s actually the opposite; it steals our joy, causes us anxiety, robs us of the life that God has for us.
I had a professor in college who was living a lie. He was a secret alcoholic living on a “dry” campus. This had created a lot of shame for him, and his wife. As he hid his bottles, covering up the truth of his addiction, his life became more and more difficult.
Finally, he admitted the truth, took a sabbatical as the dean of students to tend to his addiction.
After treatment, he returned to campus and stood before the student body, who adored him, and shared his story. He said something that forever has remained with me. He said, “When you die to shame, shame has to die.”
He had lived for years in shame, but when he was finally truthful, and got treatment, it never haunted him again.
What shame are you hiding? What addiction, sin, or regret are you piling “sand” upon in hopes that no one will find out? In hopes that you can live as you want?
Can I encourage you to uncover that thing? To be honest, and truthful, first to yourself and then to a God who loves you completely? And then, to someone whom you trust?
There is nothing too dark that the love of God will not bring His light to. There is nothing you have done, that the love of God will not forgive.
You can choose to remain with a hidden part of your life, and it may seem fun for awhile, but eventually the truth has a way of stealing the fun.
But the fact is, there is no greater joy than living in the truth, and knowing that you are forgiven and loved by your Father in heaven… who sees it all anyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.