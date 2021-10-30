The story of the Good Samaritan is a story about mercy. It dramatically illustrates the fifth Beatitude, blessed are the merciful. This parable fascinates most of us as it addresses that basic question, “Who is my neighbor?” It does so by challenging all of our religious, racial, and cultural biases and prejudices.
What fascinates many of us, however, is the way this particular parable holds up a mirror so we can see our many selves. Each character in the parable represents a part of ourselves. We’re never one character all of the time. Sometimes life beats us up and leaves us bruised and bleeding by the side of the road.
Other times we get so caught up in ourselves and our self importance we either don’t notice what’s going on or can’t be bothered. And, there are times when we are compassionate, aware, and willing to change, help, and adapt to difficult situations.
By telling this story of the Good Samaritan, a hated outsider who is the only one to help the business man who had been beaten and robbed and left to die when the respected community leaders ignored the man’s wounds and pain, Jesus challenges us to see ourselves and our social structures realistically.
Sometimes we are the victim. Sometimes we are the ones who ignore other’s suffering and walk by. By recognizing our own brokenness we can move from being judgmental to empathy. There’s a saying in Twelve Step circles, “If you keep doing what you are doing you will keep getting what you are getting.” This suggests mercy is like a boomerang. If we send out mercy it will return to us.
“Blessed are the merciful” reminds me of the basic soundness of the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” It also echoes the Great Commandment, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, and mind, and your neighbor as yourself.” It’s all about Karma; what we give out is what we get back. It really is as simple as that.
Jesus tells us: “Blessed are the poor in spirit.” The program challenges us to admit our basic powerlessness.
Jesus says; “Blessed are they that mourn.” The program tells us to take a fearless moral inventory of ourselves and our wrongs.
Jesus says: “Blessed are the meek, the humble.” The program tells us to humbly ask God to remove all our defects of character.
Jesus says; “Blessed are they who hunger and thirst after righteousness.” The program asks us to turn our will and life over to the care of God and then to improve our conscious contact with the God of our understanding by asking only for God’s will for our lives and the power to carry that out.
Jesus says; “Blessed are the merciful.” The program tells us to make a list of all we have harmed and make amends to them when possible.
Jesus says “Blessed are the peacemakers.” The program tells us that having had a spiritual awakening we are to carry this message of hope to others.
Each day we have unlimited choices. We can choose to nurture our best self or baby that nasty, whining inner gremlin who also lives within each of us.
Over the years I have found using the practical suggestions found in the Serenity Prayer to be an incredibly helpful blueprint for living. Accepting the things I can’t change. Changing what I can. Gaining the wisdom to know the difference. Living one day at a time. Enjoying one moment at a time. Accepting hardship as the pathway to peace. Taking this crazy mixed up world as it is, not as I would have it.
Trusting God will make all things right if I surrender to His will. Recognizing that it is unreasonable to expect to be happy all of the time, while being reasonably happy much of the time is an amazing gift for which we should be grateful.
