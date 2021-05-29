Once again this year the Gettysburg Ministerium will sponsor an Interdenominational Summer Worship series at the Gettysburg Battlefield Amphitheater on Confederate Avenue.
There will be a service for 11 Sundays, from June 27 to Sept. 5 at 8 a.m., led by various pastors and churches in the Gettysburg community.
Originally begun over 35 years ago by Church Women United for visitors to the community, the service has become a popular outdoor worship venue for residents and visitors alike.
Each Sunday an offering is taken to subsidize the Ministerium Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides food, fuel and temporary lodging to those in need in the Gettysburg community.
For more information, contact Pastor Dale Williams at 717-253-8236 or pastor.dale.williams@gmail.com.
Summer schedule
June 27, Rev. Dale Williams, retired Presbyterian minister
July 4, Rev. Steve Herr, Christ Lutheran
July 11, Rev. Fred Young, Trinity UCC
July 18, Cheryl Betts, DCE Gettysburg Presbyterian
July 25, Elder Mike Orleski, Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian
Aug. 1, Rev. Angel Perez, director of ministries, Adams Christian Prison Ministry
Aug. 8, Rev. Mike Allwein, St. James Lutheran
Aug. 15, Rev. Randy Huber, Chapel Hill Church of God
Aug. 22, Rev. George Fry, Gettysburg Church of the Nazarene
Aug. 29, Rev. Ed Robins, Gettysburg Church of the Brethren
Sept. 5, Rev. Rick Smith, Gettysburg United Methodist
