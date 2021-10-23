Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community.
* The Sonlight Christian Fellowship will hold a chicken barbeque at 10 a.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 23. The church is located just three miles south of Cross Keys along Route 94, just past Gene Lata Ford. The meal includes a half chicken, baked potato, applesauce, dinner roll and a drink. Homemade baked goods are also available for purchase. Proceeds go to the Sonlight Christian Fellowship building fund. For more info, call 717-465-6104.
* Trunk or Treat will be held at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. This is a free event. Join us for food and fun. For more information, call the church office at 717-334-2898.
* Trinity United Church of Christ, Gettysburg, will hold Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the parking lot next to the church located at 60 E. High Street. All are welcome.
*There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries will be greatly appreciated.
* A Drive-Thru BBQ will be held at Tom’s Creek UMC, The Promised Land, 10918 Taneytown Pike, Emmitsburg, on Nov. 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A BBQ feast will feature sandwiches, bowls, sides and desserts. Pre-ordering will be available. Check the website for complete information, www.tomscreekumc.com.
* Signs of the Second Coming is a free seminar at 7 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, through Nov. 6. The seminar features Bible scholar, Godfrey Chundu. There are free study materials, nightly giveaways, Bible and other materials, including the books “Final Empire” and “Shadow Emperor — The Rise and Fall of Religious Freedom” by Shawn Boonstra of Voice of Prophecy. Child care is provided. Gettysburg SDA Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. Go to www.getsda.org or call 717-334-6522 for more information.
* St. Francis Xavier Parish will hold its annual Gift Fair and Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg. Vendors, fair trade and holiday gifts, timeless treasures, baked goods, collectibles, children’s activities, bucket raffles and multi-item raffle. Café offering breakfast and lunch items. Free admission and plenty of parking. Call 717-309-2485; visit www.stfxcc.org.
* Upper Adams Food Pantry, located in Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., serves families in the Upper Adams School District; second and fourth Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. with meal; and the third Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for food distribution. For more information, call 717-262-8960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.