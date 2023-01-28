It’s a new year, again. We come into every new year pondering what we can do better. What did we learn from last year’s mistakes? It’s similar to a circle. Life has a way of repeating itself. Some call it the circle of life. Ponder that word for a moment. Remember the story of the nation of Israel wandering in the wilderness for 40 years? As history records it, they basically wandered around in a circle. It took 40 years to make what was about a 10–12-day trip. Our life can be like that. But is it supposed to be? I think we know the answer.

It’s a good thing at the end of a year and the beginning of a new year to ponder the last year considering what we’ve learned, what we could we do better, and some goals we may want to consider for the coming year. It is always good to reflect and learn in order to better go forward. This is the reality of life.

Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and pastored New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. He gives apostolic oversight to Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.