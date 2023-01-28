It’s a new year, again. We come into every new year pondering what we can do better. What did we learn from last year’s mistakes? It’s similar to a circle. Life has a way of repeating itself. Some call it the circle of life. Ponder that word for a moment. Remember the story of the nation of Israel wandering in the wilderness for 40 years? As history records it, they basically wandered around in a circle. It took 40 years to make what was about a 10–12-day trip. Our life can be like that. But is it supposed to be? I think we know the answer.
It’s a good thing at the end of a year and the beginning of a new year to ponder the last year considering what we’ve learned, what we could we do better, and some goals we may want to consider for the coming year. It is always good to reflect and learn in order to better go forward. This is the reality of life.
Does a new year’s resolution equate to making a quality spiritual decision? We know that it doesn’t. As Christians, we are to live by the leading of the Holy Spirit. It’s not a difficult shift to make what seems to be a good decision and still miss the Lord’s will for your life. To choose to do something that you believe will aid your walk with God is just that, your choice.
This year I came into the new year the same as most of you. I wanted to dedicate the new year’s start to maximizing my devotions to aid in improving my fellowship with God this coming year. I had an encounter seven days into the new year where the Holy Spirit challenged me about no longer just depending on devotions, but to commit to a more devoted life as a son of God. He was challenging me to a lifestyle resolution.
As young disciples, we are taught to pray and read our Bible. This is a good practice and good foundational way of living as Christians. As we mature, we continue in prayer and Bible reading. In our maturity, devotions do not look the same as when we were younger. As mature sons of God, we now must learn from the Lord personally what will work for us in our relationship with Him.
We cannot live by reading the Bible alone. We must learn be led by the Holy Spirit. He lead s us in our reading and prayer time. He leads into His will at the beginning of our day and as it unfolds for us, revealing to us in the moment, how to respond as we encounter the circumstances of the day. This is the life of a son of God.
These are the days we have been prepared for. It is time to be the sons of God who represent the Father in everything they do and say, beginning with the first actions of our day. We begin each day in the anticipation of walking with the Holy Spirit as He leads us into our purpose and destiny.
There is a grace in this hour for the sons of God to step into a new place of hearing His voice, seeing what He is and hearing His voice in leading us. These are they days the prophets prophesied about. These are the days the apostles foretold. These are the days the earth groans for, the manifestation of the sons of God.
Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and pastored New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. He gives apostolic oversight to Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.
