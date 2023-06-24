The Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast will be held on Monday, July 3 at the The Apple Bin Grill and Bakery, located at 674 Arendtsville Road, Biglerville, at 7:30 a.m.
York Springs Four Square Gospel Church Pastor Tyler Weidler will lead a Gospel presentation at 8 a.m., after breakfast has been served.
Weidler has been invited to share his personal insights for the meeting. A former missionary to Bolivia, the Penn State and Gordon Conwell Seminary graduate has headed the York Springs congregation since 2015.
Everyone is invited to attend this always multi-denominational group to learn from and enjoy the speakers’ insights. There will be singing led by Carol Rex with Klaus Bergmann playing accordion. Following the guest pastor’s comments and prayers, the fellowship will conclude around 9 a.m.
The morning gathering is held monthly, with the next breakfast taking place on Monday, Aug. 7, featuring Morning Hours Chapel Pastor Joe Durika, of East Berlin. Plan on joining the long-lived gathering for delicious breakfast, inspiration and great fellowship.
