“Don’t look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others, too!” — Philippians 2:4
My husband, Dan, and I just returned from an amazing trip to England and Germany. One of the benefits of having two of our four children living abroad, we have the opportunity to travel to many beautiful places to visit them.
It was during this trip that something pretty special took place that I’d like to share with you.
It was a gorgeous, sunny, mild day in Germany and we were meeting my son-in-law’s family at a park. The plan was that we would walk the three miles around the lake together and end our walk at the café for some refreshments.
Because the path was narrow, we walked on the path two-by-two; with Dan and our son-in-law, Nathanael, at the back of the group.
We had walked about a mile when we noticed that the men had stopped and were talking to a man who had been sitting on a bench. We had all walked past him on our walk, and to be honest, I didn’t notice him.
They motioned us to go ahead and they would catch up with us.
We finished our walk, sat at the café, ordered some drinks and waited for Dan and Nathanael to join us.
They arrived and we enjoyed some refreshments and then left the café to finish our time together. As we were leaving, I noticed that Dan was still in the café and was HUGGING a man!
“What in the world???”, was my thought! “Who is this person and why is my husband embracing him like a long-lost-friend?”
As Dan returned to the group, he explained that this was the gentleman he had met on the trail.
Because we were with others, I didn’t ask him further questions, but I planned on doing so once we got alone.
Here is the story as he shared it with me:
This gentleman heard Dan speaking English as they passed him on the bench and he began a conversation with Dan (using our son-in-law as a translator).
After several minutes of chit-chat, he asked Dan if he could join them on the walk, which he did.
For the next several miles, this dear German man poured his heart out to Dan. His girlfriend had left him, his 23-year-old cat had just died, he was riddled with pain in his back.
My husband is a gentle soul, full of compassion, and he listened and comforted him and at the end of their journey, he asked if he could pray for him. The man seemed encouraged. They stood on the trail, two strangers with two different languages, praying to God, who unites us all.
The man came into the cafe after Dan, but I didn’t realize it.
Upon our leaving, the man called out to Dan and embraced him with a big hug, thanking him for their time together.
I laid in bed that night, thinking of the day and here are a few thoughts that I had:
I walked right past a man without even noticing him. The same man that my husband spent an hour talking to about his life.
How many people do I walk past on the pathway of life who are hurting and simply in need of someone to talk with; someone to pray with; someone to hug?
Am I looking? Or too focused on myself?
Am I available? Or too busy with my own plans, goals and schedule?
Am I willing? Or too worried that I won’t know what to say or do?
Am I compassionate to the hurts of others? Or uninterested in others’ pain?
Jesus, in His life on this earth, always took time to stop, listen, and heal those that came across His path. He instructs us to “Go and do likewise.” (See Luke 10:37)
On whatever pathway we may find ourselves, may we realize that there are others, who we may come upon, who are hurting and simply need a few moments of our time.
You never know what God will do!
Do not be too hurried to stop.
Do not be too focused on yourself to see them.
Do not allow fear or insecurity to keep you from being used.
Allow Jesus to grow your heart of compassion.
Jesus has great adventures for all of us! Let’s make sure we say, “Yes, Lord. Use me!”
