Church briefs are devoted to upcoming events and activities of the area religious community.

* St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 20 S. Peters St., New Oxford, will host a Christmas Eve service with carol singing, scripture reading and candle lighting on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.; Christmas Day coffee, juice and pastries at 9 a.m. before an informal worship service at 9:30 a.m.; and a New Year’s Day breakfast and worship service in the Dinner Church Room, with breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by an informal worship and communion service at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 717-624-4238.

