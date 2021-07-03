The St. Francis Xavier Parish Council of Catholic Women recently held its annual end of year Mass and dinner. Mass was celebrated at the historic church with Rev. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. He was assisted by Deacon Damon Trittle and John Hemler, sacristan.
After Mass, the group traveled to the Gettysburg Fire Hall for a buffet-style dinner catered by Biggerstaff’s Catering Service. President Cherie Colomb welcomed the women and their guests, Deacon Trittle gave the invocation and dinner was served with 28 in attendance.
After dinner, Colomb presented a $350 check to Fr. Campaign. Also presented to Fr. Mitzel was a monetary gift for his 40th anniversary in the priesthood. Fr. Mitzel spoke to the group and thanked the women for all they do spiritually and in service for the parish.
Colomb reminded of upcoming events: the Water For Life collection, Aug. 7-8, and the NCCW National Convention, Aug. 25-28, at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Va.
The next meeting for the PCCW will be Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Xavier Center and will be an in-person meeting. All women of the parish are welcome at these meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.