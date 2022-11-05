“True contentment is not measured by how much you own.” ~ Luke 12:15
A year ago, my husband and I contacted each of our grown daughters about the possibility of selling our home and downsizing. So many memories have been made while living in this house. All of our daughters were married, our granddaughters were born, and both my husband’s parents and my dad passed away while we lived in this home.
We’ve held Bible studies, cook outs, birthday parties and sleep-overs during the past two decades while living here. Our beloved pets are buried in the back yard. So for all of these reasons, and more, we wanted to talk to our girls about what we were sensing.
One by one, they each responded in the same manner, agreeing that it was time to move and said in their own way: “Home is where you are.”
With the blessings of our children, we began the long and tedious task of downsizing. We pitched, sold and donated 75% of our belongings including knick-knacks, clothes, dishes, furniture and my beloved .... Mazda Miata.
I am not one that tends to find my happiness in “things” but this little car is something I had desired for a long time. Several years ago, we saved and searched and finally found one that was just perfect. It fit me well.
On beautiful days, getting in my little car would bring me peace and contentment as I would drive through the mountains, or take a country road home. I just loved it. It was the one thing that I splurged on just for myself.
But when we decided to downsize, I felt that the time to sell that little car had come.
Quicker than anticipated, we sold it to a young man who fell in love immediately. I drove it one final time as we took it to meet the buyer. We took a picture of it, signed the papers and drove away. My husband was surprised that I was so stoic about it.
A few days later however, as I was sweeping out the attic after boxing up all that had been stored there, my emotions hit in a different way.
There, on the wooden floor, was a lone, little girls hair barrette. I picked it up and ran down to my living room chair. Tears streamed.
My husband found me crying and asked, “What’s wrong? What happened?” (He knows that I am not typically drawn to tears unless something substantial has occurred.)
Unable to speak, I held up the barrette which caused him to look even more concerned.
And then, I muttered, “They grew up!”
The tears came stronger and my husband held me for a long time as I wept over the reality that this home held so many memories, and life had swirled by so quickly.
As I’ve pondered that moment, it still sort of surprises me that selling a beloved car brought no tears, but finding my child’s hair barrette did.
And yet again, I have learned the lesson that things don’t matter, but people do.
I suppose my girls were right in their assessment of our move: Home is where the people you love live.
May we continue to make choices that put people first, always.
Pastor Linda Summers, former pastor of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville, now travels to speak to organizations and churches. If you would like to invite Linda or her husband Dan to share at your event, please contact them at lmsummers7@gmail.com.
