“True contentment is not measured by how much you own.” ~ Luke 12:15

A year ago, my husband and I contacted each of our grown daughters about the possibility of selling our home and downsizing. So many memories have been made while living in this house. All of our daughters were married, our granddaughters were born, and both my husband’s parents and my dad passed away while we lived in this home.

Pastor Linda Summers, former pastor of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville, now travels to speak to organizations and churches. If you would like to invite Linda or her husband Dan to share at your event, please contact them at lmsummers7@gmail.com.

