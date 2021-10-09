The 40th anniversary gathering of the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast (UAPB) opened at the Apple Bin restaurant Monday at 7:45 a.m., terminating the 18 month COVID-19 delay, with only one available seat vacant.
Two seats filled with charter attendees from the first ever meeting at Glenn’s Family Restaurant on February 17, 1981: Charlotte Pelton and Peggy Lady, both of Biglerville. Klaus Bergmann’s accordion melodies morphed into hymn singing led by Carol Rex and moved into the opening prayer from Pastor Tyler Weidler.
Especially concerning was the announcement of the passing of Pastor Dave Clark, a frequent past participant in the gatherings.
Weidler delivered an enthusiastic Gospel presentation urging boldness in prayer (Try Acts: 2, the story of the lame man, and Acts 4:23 and following). His fiery words and suggestions were well received as evidenced by the applause of the audience.
Concluding the meeting, Charlotte Bergmann, coordinator for UAPB, reminded all that under COVID-19 mitigation requirements the breakfast is still limited to a maximum of 20 attendees and that reservations for the next breakfast gathering on Nov. 1 must be called in to her at 717-528-8242 prior to the session.
