I got some hate mail the other week. Two letters, in fact. Both came with a clipping of a newspaper story about a local black man who’d been arrested for hurting another person.
Both messages said something to the effect, “I suppose you think it is OK for this black man to commit this crime since you’re such a big advocate for Black Lives Matter.”
The note also referred to the Geriatrics for Justice vigils a group of us held each Thursday last summer and fall in front of our little church in Fairfield in response to the George Floyd murder and other police killings of black men.
It’s rare one gets such tangible feedback for participating in vigils or other forms of protest.
Most of us plod quietly through life wondering if what we do makes any difference, at all.
So, I am grateful for my hate mail. It reminds me that people do pay attention to what we do.
It’s good to know that someone remembers that a group of senior citizens stood outside a little church last summer and fall, advocating for racial justice and those who fall through the cracks.
While our signs varied, the essence of our message was “until all lives matter, no lives matter.”
Even though it’s obvious we did not change this individual’s mind, at least not yet, something must have made an impression on why else send me two letters?
I am grateful for the reminder that what we do matters. Each time we speak out against injustice, pay it forward in some way, perform a random act of kindness, or say thank you to someone, we help arc the world toward peace and justice.
My hate mail reminds me of John Lewis and his admonition that we are called to engage in “good trouble.”
Who would have guessed a bunch of old-timers, sitting and standing outside a little white church in a tiny village could have stirred up some good trouble in at least one person! I just wish my anonymous friend would have signed his note and included a return address.
I’d like to thank him for caring enough to write to me. In fact, I invite him to openly contact me so we can have a dialogue.
I’d like to hear his story and find out why he feels the way he does and to share my reasons for believing the way I do.
