“I will give them a heart to know Me, for I am the Lord; and they will be My people, and I will be their God, for they will return to Me with their whole heart.” ~ Jeremiah 24:7
You’ve seen them; we’ve all seen them. Some of us have been them.
Picture it with me: Grown men and women, dressed in outlandish costumes, faces (and bodies) painted, screaming and jumping up and down like toddlers, arms raised, fists pumping, flags waving, in every type of weather! To whom am I referring? The crazed, fanatical, National and American League Football fan!
I used to be one, until I wasn’t.
Back in the early 1990’s, my husband and I lived in Upstate New York. It is Buffalo Bills Country up there. It seemed EVERYONE was a fanatic of the Bills (They gladly refer to themselves as “Bill’s Mafia”).
Even though I enjoyed football, I hadn’t really “gotten into it” much before our time in New York, but as we all know, we tend to become what we hang around. I can honestly say, I had become a big part of that exclusive club.
I became obsessed with the team. I knew the players, the positions, their coaches. I learned the game inside and out. And nothing would come between me and a game. Our lives revolved around those games; typically on a Sunday or Monday evening. It’s what we did!
Much to my delight, the Bills made it to the Super Bowl THREE consecutive years while we were living there. And, unbelievably, they lost each and every year.
The first year I was disappointed; the second year I was angry and the third year, I made a vow to never cheer for a sports team again. Who cares?
And so it has been. For the past 26 years, even though my girls became fans of various teams and we had Super Bowl parties at our home- I never put my heart into the game. I focused on refreshments and sat and barely watched the game with no heart in the matter.
I refused to care either way.
This past year, when one of the Buffalo Players went into cardiac arrest during the game (no I was not watching), my interest peaked. I followed the story and watched on social media as my friends and former neighbors who still live in NY and still were loyal fans, were outspoken and dedicated to the player- whether the team won or lost.
Maybe it was because of this incident, maybe not, but I decided to watch the Bills after that. I even found myself routing for them to win!
I hope this isn’t too far of a comparison, but I believe there are a lot of folks, who used to be as dedicated to the Lord, as a lot of fans are to their football teams. But something happened and you decided, “never again.”
Maybe, like I was with the Bills, you have had disappointments with God. You believed, you worshipped and prayed, and for whatever reason, you have felt disillusioned, and yes, even angry.
Maybe you have been hurt by those who love God, but haven’t loved you well. Maybe those who serve God have misrepresented Him in a bad way. Or maybe you feel, like God Himself has given you a raw deal, who needs Him?
Maybe, like I did, you have made a decision to walk away from it all. You’ve made a vow that you will never get invested in God, His Church or anything to do with it again, ever!
I don’t have answers for your hard questions, but I do know this: God is worth more than a football game. His love is the only thing that can give us true peace.
Although our love is weak, His love is everlasting.
Although others have failed you, He never will.
Although we may reject Him and walk away from Him, He will continually pursue us!
Can I encourage you to give Him another chance? It will require letting go of your disappointments. It will also require forgiving those who have hurt you, and saying, “Lord, I want to believe again, please help me.”
The Lord is waiting, and I believe He is seeking those who have walked away.
He is a Father that will never take His eyes off of those whom He died to save.
Won’t you dare to step back into this crazy game of Faith?
