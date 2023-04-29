The next monthly meeting of the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast is set for Monday, May 1, at the Apple Bin Grille and Bakery, outside Biglerville.
Pastor Craig Loewen of the Heidlersburg Mt. Olivet Charge of the United Brethren in Christ Church will be the guest speaker.
Loewen, who was born in New York, grew up in this area, prior to leading the Heidlersburg church for 27 years.
Loewen continues a long line of clergymen, as well as having experience in counseling, magic performance, writing, and story-telling.
He and his wife have three sons and reside in Heidlersburg.
Everyone is invited to attend this multi-denominational group. The morning gathering is held on the first Monday each month at the Apple Bin Restaurant, 674 Arendtsville Road, at 7:30 a.m., starting with coffee and breakfast orders. At 8 a.m., singing is led by Carol Rex with Klaus Bergmann accompanying on his accordion, followed by the guest pastor’s comments, and finally prayers as requested by members of the group. Fellowship is usually finished by 9 a.m.
