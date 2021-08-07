“For the Lord your God is living among you. He is a mighty savior. He will take delight in you with gladness. With his love, he will calm all your fears. He will sing over you with joyful songs.” ~ Zephaniah 3:17
My daughter chose to spend several months on a mission’s trip in India after graduating high school. I was proud of her choice. It was a country she had never considered visiting, but felt an urge to go. She traveled with a group of young people and spent much of her time serving in orphanages in Calcutta and the surrounding area.
A few weeks before she left for this trip, she had a dream. In the dream, she saw a little Indian girl who was very sad and wanted to be held. In the dream, the little girl seemed to be crying out to my daughter. As my daughter explained this dream to me, she said, “Mom, I can still see this little girl so vividly. She had big dark eyes, black curly hair, and a pink dress covered in sparkles.”
I asked my daughter what she felt the dream meant. Her reply was, “I don’t know, but I’m going to be looking for a little girl with a pink sparkly dress.”
The team spent three months in India. It was a life-changing experience for my daughter and her teammates. I didn’t get to communicate with her very often, but when I did, I would ask, “Have you seen the sparkly- dressed little girl?” Her response was typically, “Nah.”
One day, my daughter called me and she seemed overcome with emotion. She said, “Mom, I saw her, I held her!”
And then, she relayed to me the following story:
It was an ordinary day for India; the weather was hot and humid. It was dirty and dismal. The stench of pollution and garbage was strong in the air. On this particular morning, the team was helping the leaders of an orphanage by playing and singing songs with the children. As they entered the space where the children were gathered, it was a typical scene; dirt floor, dimly lit, crowded and full of children who were singing a song led by the leader. There was one child, however, who was screaming in the corner. She was inconsolable and had distanced herself from the others.
My daughter was drawn to this little girl and asked if it would be OK to comfort her. The leader responded, “You may try, but so far she has not allowed any of us to hold her.”
As Ally approached the little girl, she was surprised the child allowed her to pick her up. She cradled her and sat on the floor and sang her some lullabies. Almost immediately the little girl fell asleep in her arms.
The small child was fast asleep in her arms and as she held her, Ally felt the Lord speak to her heart. He seemed to be saying, “This little girl … is YOU. She just wants to be held and comforted. Allow me to be the one that holds you and comforts your hurting heart.”
Ally had been through some disappointments recently, and she was indeed hurting. But while in the dirt, in that small dusty room, with other children playing, my daughter had a private, special moment with God. As she held onto this small child, God, it seemed was holding her and comforting her. It was a moment she will never forget.
After an hour or more, as the little girl began to awake, Ally got a closer look at this child she was holding. Her dark hair was matted; her beautiful face was dirty and her big brown eyes looked up with curiosity. And under the grime of her tattered, torn dress, Ally then realized this little girl was clothed in a pink dress with sparkles.
I believe God had this arranged all along. For when these two met, both were comforted by His love.
God is so present in our lives and I believe He goes to incredible measures to reach us; to speak to us; to comfort us; and yes, to sing over us.
It took a sweet orphan in a pink-sparkly dress to comfort my daughter. How is He comforting to you today?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.