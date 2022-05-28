Gettysburg Presbyterian Church will welcome Rev. Caleb McClure as the congregation’s newest pastor on June 1.
McClure accepted the call as senior pastor and head of staff for Gettysburg Presbyterian Church on March 6, when he and his family met the congregation.
He will preach his first sermon as senior pastor on Sunday, June 5.
McClure received a BA from Hampden-Sydney College in Hampden-Sydney, Virginia.
He graduated from Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Va., with a masters in divinity and Christian education.
From July 2018 to present he has served as pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Cambridge, Ohio.
He has also served as pastoral assistant at Hidenwood Presbyterian Church in Newport News, and other campus ministry in Virginia.
He and his wife, Samantha, a registered nurse, and their four young children look forward to becoming members of the Gettysburg community.
Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, located at 208 Baltimore St., welcomes visitors to all of its services, but especially to welcome McClure at services on June 5 at 8:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
