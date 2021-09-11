Asking for help is difficult. After all, no one can disappoint me if I do whatever needs doing myself. Yet, living with others I still need their validation. A part of me is afraid of admitting any weaknesses and inadequacies fearing disapproval or rejection. What if they stop liking me if I can’t handle the challenges that come my way? What if I don’t do what they want?
Growing old is downright humbling as my limitations demand I ask for help. When my granddaughter says, “Let me do that, Grandma,” I know she’s offering out of love, but I still feel a bit diminished. Having been on the giving end most of my life, I find being a gracious receiver challenging. It’s taken some pretty humbling experiences to help me understand why the Apostle Paul insisted “When I am weak, I am made strong.” You see, it wasn’t until our family stopped hiding our family history of mental illness and drug addiction that we discovered just how freeing vulnerability can be, and how being open about our struggles actually helped others.
It’s ironic that it’s our failures and weaknesses that force personal growth and self reflection, not success. It’s our inadequacies and struggles that teach us what is truly essential, loving and being loved. It wasn’t until I faced our family addictions as opportunities for growth, rather than something to hide, that I was able to stop worrying about what others may think. Instead, I’ve learned to accept and love others just as they are.
I’m grateful to 12 Step meetings for teaching me how to let go of our family secrets and to be more accepting and compassionate of fellow strugglers. I’m grateful I learned just how damaging blaming and shaming myself and others can be. I’m grateful my brokenness taught me not to respond to the rude, critical, and argumentative actions of others. I am grateful that by accepting our family struggles I’ve learned worrying doesn’t stop bad stuff from happening; it just stops me from enjoying all of the good. I’m grateful God’s not finished with me yet and that he’ll keep sending me needed life lessons until I draw my last breath. I am grateful for those humbling experiences that have helped me embrace the Pauline principle of when I am weak I am made strong. After all, what is humility but recognizing I will always be a God-job?
Dear God, I come to you needing your help. Please work on me, through me, and in me. Work on my life, my relationships, my affairs, my feelings. Keep reminding me that your way is better than my way, that the very least you can be to me and for me is good! Thanks for never giving up on me. Amen.
