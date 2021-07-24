We’ve been discussing the true motivation of God toward mankind. We have looked at John 3:16, which says, “For God so loved the world.” He loved the world. That is why Jesus came, to put on display the love of God. In our quest to understand the motivation of God we need to determine who God is, that is, what His character is.
1 John 4:8 tells us that “God is love.” 1 Corinthians 13 gives us the definition of love. It says that “love is patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, keeps no record of wrongs, does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth, always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres and never fails.”
Combining these references, we find ourselves asking how much of Christianity is missing something in understanding and application of the love of God. We seem to believe that “God is love.” Yet, we actually have a serious disconnect with defining Him as love. Our definition is flawed, and thus, our presentation of God to the world is flawed. Is love hopeful? Is God hopeful?
In most minds, hope has been reduced to wishing. It has been reduced to dreams and fantasy, and these only lead to hopelessness. Based on this definition, when the Bible talks about hope in Christ, we can see the disconnect. Sadly, hope in Christ has become wishing, dreams and fantasy.
If God is love and love always hopes, what does that mean? Hope is priceless. Faith begins with hope.
We must be able to hope, not only in God, but for life itself. Our hope connects us to God and to truth.
It is hope that gives us the ability to endure the trials of life. Because of our disconnect with what hope is, we find ourselves searching for how to cope with the times we are in. We have inaccurately defined hope, thus, inaccurately defining God. In this reality, we connect our hope to a lie that we want to be true, and when we come up short, the result is hopelessness.
Hope in God was never meant to be placed in things that cannot be, leaving us without faith for the future. Hope must be placed in what a past, present and future that is sure and guaranteed. Without this reality, we are left to questions about God’s faithfulness and the truth about what He has promised to us.
God’s ability to hope in us is founded in that truth that He knows about us. He sees our future and knows who we are and will become. He doesn’t wish we will succeed. He is sure of our future. We belong to Him. True hope, God’s hope for us, is knowing that the truth about us will prevail. We have a destiny that we will fulfill. His hope for us is the guarantee of the outcome. The beautiful reality about hope is that we still have hope even in the midst of our greatest failure. Our Father is there to reconnect us to our guaranteed future as we turn to Him in simple faith. Hope in Him, His truth and His hope for you. It is secure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.