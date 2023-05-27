Clubfoot is a birth defect that twists the foot downward and inward. While it cannot be prevented, children born with clubfoot will likely be able to take their first steps on completely straight feet after proper treatment and care.
The world recognizes June 3 as World Clubfoot Day, a special time to celebrate the children who have been treated and the very large job ahead of us to treat everyone, according to a release issued by Steve Robinson, of York Springs, Hope Walks marketing and content manager.
This year, Hope Walks is celebrating World Clubfoot Day with the passage of a major milestone.
It recently enrolled its 150,000th child into clubfoot treatment since the program that gave birth to Hope Walks started in 2006.
“When children are treated for clubfoot, we prevent a lifetime of disability,” Hope Walks President and Co-Founder Scott Reichenbach said. “The ripple effect of clubfoot treatment goes well beyond the child. When children no longer grow up with a disability, it positively impacts the immediate and extended family and the community. It allows these kids to grow to be productive members of society.”
Hope Walks’ partners treat children with clubfoot using the gold-standard Ponseti method of casts and braces. This minimally invasive procedure uses weekly casts to straighten the feet over four to eight weeks. Once straight, the child wears braces up to age five to ensure the feet don’t relapse.
This procedure is named after Dr. Ignacio Ponseti, a Spanish-American physician who developed the technique in the 1950s. World Clubfoot Day is celebrated on June 3 each year in honor of Dr. Ponseti’s birthday. He passed away in 2009 at the age of 95.
“The world owes a debt of gratitude to this humble physician whose contributions have literally changed the lives of millions of kids around the world,” Reichenbach said. “Even though Dr. Ponseti developed his method in the 1950s, it wasn’t until the 1990s that it became widely accepted. Prior to that time, costly and invasive surgery was the main treatment for these kids.”
Hope Walks is a founding member of the Global Clubfoot Initiative, which launched Runfree2030, a campaign aiming to ensure access for all kids born with clubfoot in low- and middle-income countries have access to treatment by 2030. Less than 25% of children in these countries access treatment that would prevent this disability. Without treatment, these kids face a lifetime of ongoing pain, limited mobility and reduced opportunities. According to the United Nations, 90 percent of children with disabilities in developing countries do not attend school, and they are three to four times more likely to experience physical and sexual violence and neglect.
On World Clubfoot Day 2023, people worldwide will join to raise awareness of clubfoot and the importance of early detection and treatment.
Events and activities are planned to celebrate World Clubfoot Day 2023. These include awareness-raising campaigns, fundraising events, soccer competitions and community gatherings.
