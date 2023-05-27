club foot

At right, Hulgize is the 150,000th child enrolled in clubfoot treatment with Hope Walks. Hulgize lives in Ethiopia and is now through the casting phase and wearing braces mainly at night to maintain the correction. (Submitted Photo)

Clubfoot is a birth defect that twists the foot downward and inward. While it cannot be prevented, children born with clubfoot will likely be able to take their first steps on completely straight feet after proper treatment and care.

The world recognizes June 3 as World Clubfoot Day, a special time to celebrate the children who have been treated and the very large job ahead of us to treat everyone, according to a release issued by Steve Robinson, of York Springs, Hope Walks marketing and content manager.

