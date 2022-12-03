Kristen Zell, head of the Adams County Christian Academy, will lead the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast Monday, Dec. 5, at the Apple Bin Bakery and Grill.
Being Zell’s first time speaking to the group, it is expected she will discuss the school, its philosophy, importance to the area and future.
A graduate of Bloomsburg University with a B.S. in education, she later received her master’s degree from Eastern University.
She lives in Dillsburg with her husband, son and daughter.
The Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast is open to all comers on the first Monday of each month at the Apple Bin Grille and Bakery on state Route 234 between Biglerville and Arendtsville.
The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. with coffee and food orders, before singing, led by Carol Rex and accompanied by Klaus Bergmann on the accordion, starts at 8 a.m., after which the visiting speaker offers a presentation, and concludes with special prayers requested by attendees.
The multi-denominational fellowship is typically over about 9 a.m.
The new year will bring another new speaker, Rev. Paul Thompson, pastor of Uriah United Methodist Church in Gardners, at the Jan. 2, gathering.
