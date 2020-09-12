The birds are back after a three day hiatus. A squirrel has discovered the hanging pie pan I use for sharing table scraps. He jumps from the hand railing unto the pie plate and sits, perfectly balanced, contentedly munching morsels of left-over pizza crust.
The morning’s chill reminds me summer is slipping away. With winter fast approaching, feeding the birds becomes more important. Should I move the pie plate or just the other feeders? Is it worth trying to outsmart Brother Squirrel, or let him feed from the pie plate hoping he’ll ignore the other feeders?
These may not be serious questions, but perhaps they are. While the fate of the world does not rest upon our individual shoulders, it actually does in a larger sense. What’s that mathematical theorem? The sum of the parts is greater than the whole? Something like that.
We humans are at the top of the food chain. What we do, not just as individuals, but through institutional and structural policies, determines the fate of everything else; the quality and shape of our society, the viability of human life as well as other species, plant life, the air we breath, the water we drink, ocean health, the forests and grasslands, swamps and marshes. Our individual actions may seem insignificant, but they matter. Our everyday choices and interactions swirl out from us like ripples in a pond. Integrity, like selfishness, is communicated not just in big gestures, but in everyday interactions.
Jesus tells us to pray for our daily bread, He reminds us we don’t live in a bubble. We are part of a larger whole. In his life and teachings he demonstrates how gratitude and humility make us sensitive to the needs of others. He reminds us Our Heavenly Father provides for all, even Brother Squirrel and Sister Bird ... as we work together by sharing our resources with each other. Remember what he said when the 5,000 needed to be fed? “You feed them.”
A virus of hate is spreading across our nation and globe. We seem far too willing to endorse injustice, dishonesty, and meanness rather than stand against it. I long for a world shaped by caring. I have to trust these same concerns motivate all of us, even if expressed differently. I ache for a nation willing to bridge our many divides and embrace each other as beloved siblings in the human family?
I think of the line in the book of Esther, “you were born for just such a time as this,” There’s a similar quote in a Jim Wallace book, “We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.” If we are the ones we’ve been waiting for, then it is up to you and I to be agents of change, the ones who will lead us out of this wilderness of partisanship and mistrust. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for.
“Focus your light within us, O God. Make it useful, Create your reign of unity now. Help us love beyond our prejudice and partisanship. Help us sprout acts of compassion for all creation. Untangle the knots within so we can mend our hearts’ simple ties to each other. Don’t let surface things delude us, but free us from what holds us back. Amen”
