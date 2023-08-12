Tidying up my desk I found two gratitude cards buried under other papers. The first read: “We can only be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures.” The second: “We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” You see, we all have far more control over our feelings than we want to accept. We improve or damage what control we may have by our attitudes toward life, that which we pay attention to, and the messages we send ourselves about people, events, and situations.

I am aware that I write from the perspective of a relatively secure elderly white woman who has much for which to be grateful. Even so, those two quotes are just as true for the disadvantaged as the advantaged. All of us become one with those thoughts, things, and forces to which we pledge our allegiance…our gods and idols of everyday life. You know – greed, worry, power, fear, violence, mistrust, prejudice, bigotry. . .

