Tidying up my desk I found two gratitude cards buried under other papers. The first read: “We can only be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures.” The second: “We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” You see, we all have far more control over our feelings than we want to accept. We improve or damage what control we may have by our attitudes toward life, that which we pay attention to, and the messages we send ourselves about people, events, and situations.
I am aware that I write from the perspective of a relatively secure elderly white woman who has much for which to be grateful. Even so, those two quotes are just as true for the disadvantaged as the advantaged. All of us become one with those thoughts, things, and forces to which we pledge our allegiance…our gods and idols of everyday life. You know – greed, worry, power, fear, violence, mistrust, prejudice, bigotry. . .
When my husband died I had to consciously practice gratitude to counteract the grief and emptiness his passing left. I learned how to treasure his memory instead of focusing on his loss, to daily send up words of thanks for the many ways he’d carefully ensured that I have all I need to thrive. I’ve had to learn new ways of finding purpose and meaning as so much time went into caring for him. This business of becoming conscious of our taken for granted treasures takes both time and effort. Our lizard brains are programmed to focus on the negative as a survival tactic. Consequently, we have to be intentional about seeking out the positive. Another truth about gratitude; gratitude must be expressed and shared to become transformative, which is why it’s so important to acknowledge and thank those who make our lives rich and full.
It is critical that we recognize that feelings are only feelings and not reality. While we need to value and trust our feelings, we also need to remind ourselves of our ever present opportunities, resources, and treasures. That’s why I daily practice gratitude as I dare not take anything for granted. Having a roof over my head. Chairs to sit upon. A bed to sleep in. Sheets and blankets to cover me. Cooking utensils to prepare food. Clothing. Rain. Sunshine. Flowers, birds, fresh clean water. Sunshine and rain. All givens, but not really. There are millions who do not have these privileges. There are those who do not go to bed each night feeling safe and who wake up hungry and afraid for their lives.
Years ago I found a 12 step reading which linked many of our feelings and fears with the seven deadly sins. Pride, it said, is a fear of the truth. Greed is the fear of being in need. Lust is the fear of rejection. Anger is the fear of being hurt. Gluttony or lust is a fear of being in want. Envy and jealousy are the fears of accepting ourselves. Laziness is the fear of responsibility.
Since we can only be said to be alive in those moments when our hearts are conscious of our treasures, my goal is to keep practicing gratitude. Today I will go on a long walk, drink in the beauty of my surroundings, soak in the joy I experience in my many relationships. And, since it is good to find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives, I plan to make some phone calls and write several thank you notes.
Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of Fairfield Mennonite Church.
