Everyone is invited to an outdoor worship service of Word and Song for “God’s Work, Our Hands” on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 10:30 a.m., at Flohr’s Lutheran Church, 595 Flohr’s Church Road, Biglerville, Pa.
“God’s Work, Our Hands” Sunday is celebrated throughout the U.S. by the Evangelical Lutheran Churches in America and asks parishioners to complete projects to serve and show love for one’s neighbors. Pastor Dennis Probst will preside and offer the Word.
Bruce Moore, local talent and Broadway performer, is the featured talent. He will sing “Ordinary Miracles” and “We Can Be Kind.” He will be joined in three other songs with Flohr’s members Laura Deist Milesky and Sue McCleaf Nespeca.
This is an outdoor service and those attending can sit in lawn chairs in front of their cars, which will be parked so that everyone can be socially distanced.
Everyone is asked to please remain socially distanced and do not mix and mingle with others. Also, masks are advised, particularly for those who may have weakened immune systems or are at a higher risk of getting the virus. You can also remain inside your car with windows rolled down, particularly if there is inclement weather.
A collection will be taken for Franklin Friends, which provides food for children in need in Franklin Twp.
Additionally, Flohr’s also supplied goodie bags to all staff at Franklin Township Elementary School with the help of Thrivent Action Team Funding and also provided 135 brand new children’s books to the elementary library.
All are welcome to attend.
