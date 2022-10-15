Change can be painful, as with a death. Change can be joyous, as with a birth. All change, however, is a combination of both. After all, change requires letting go of the past and what is familiar by allowing something new and different to occur. For 60 years, we at Fairfield Mennonite have joyfully hosted Ten Villages’ International Gift and Rug Festival. Not this year.

After 60 years, Ten Thousand Village, with our blessing, has decided it’s time for the festival to move to a new setting. We hope and pray that by changing the location and times we can introduce Fair Trade to a new and expanded audience without abandoning our loyal supporters, some who have supported the gift festival almost as long as it has existed.

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of the Fairfield Mennonite church.

