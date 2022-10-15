Change can be painful, as with a death. Change can be joyous, as with a birth. All change, however, is a combination of both. After all, change requires letting go of the past and what is familiar by allowing something new and different to occur. For 60 years, we at Fairfield Mennonite have joyfully hosted Ten Villages’ International Gift and Rug Festival. Not this year.
After 60 years, Ten Thousand Village, with our blessing, has decided it’s time for the festival to move to a new setting. We hope and pray that by changing the location and times we can introduce Fair Trade to a new and expanded audience without abandoning our loyal supporters, some who have supported the gift festival almost as long as it has existed.
We are so grateful the YWCA is opening its doors to the public on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2 and 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 8p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We are grateful that the YWCA passionately supports the gift festival’s mission of working for peace and justice in our broken world.
It is hard to let go of something as special as the gift festival which has helped define us as a peace church. We never created or hosted the gift festival to make money for our little congregation. From that first sale in 1961 to the present, Ten Thousand Villages’ mission statement, which is printed on their paper bags made from recycled paper, reminds shoppers that “my handcrafted, ethically sourced, fair trade, eco-friendly, innovative, impactful, perfect in its imperfections, not factory made, people and planet lovin’, global community thriving, creativity sparking, makes us wanna dream big and know I did something empowering for myself and others today, irresistible, gift worthy.”
The festival has always been about helping the artisans improve their standard of living, just as it’s always been about sharing a belief that God cares for the invisible poor. After all, Jesus told us to feed the hungry and clothe the naked, didn’t he? And what better way to do that than by providing good paying dependable jobs that create good will and love in our war torn world?
Changing the location and moving the festival up one week is bittersweet for us at Fairfield Mennonite, but it feels right and good. Like a beloved child, it’s time the Festival grows up and leaves home. After all, the Festival has never been about us; it’s always been about the artisans and our shoppers. Thanks to the YWCA, Gettysburg and surrounding areas will be able to purchase an amazing array of beautiful arts and crafts along with Bunyaad’s fine Oriental and Tribal rugs. For the practical minded there are items such as coffee, tea, chocolate, candies, spices, soup and baking mixes, and delicious pesto. There will be handcrafted soap and candles, jewelry, scarves, tablecloths, amazingly comfortable chairs covered with recycled saris. There will be carvings, purses and tote bags, wall hangings, Christmas decorations, and much more. While many are created from recycled items, all are planet friendly and hand crafted by artisans who are paid a fair living wage. And the rugs? There will be an amazing collection of Persian and Tribal rugs in all sizes, colors, and designs! After being a part of the International Gift Festival for what will be 61 years, we at Fairfield Mennonite have discovered the importance of being the Gospel. And as someone quipped, “If necessary by using words.”
Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of the Fairfield Mennonite church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.