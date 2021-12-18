Sometime in the 1880s, Robert Louis Stevenson wrote his novel, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, reminding us that even the best of us are capable of great evil. When I was in seminary we often talked about the human ability to rationalize away anything we don’t want to face. After all, who among us wants to own the Dr. Jekyll who lives inside us?
It is so easy to judge others, yet to turn a blind eye to our own behaviors and feelings. When I find myself slipping into my judgmental mode, I remind myself of the Jewish rabbi who, having survived the Nazi death camps of World War II, testified at the Nuremburg Trials. In the midst of his testimony, he broke down, weeping and rocking back and forth in obvious terror and pain. Concerned, the judge asked if he needed a recess. Shaking his head, he continued to weep and rock until he could finally choke out “I suddenly realized I, too, am capable of the. That terrifies me!”
There is a Native American legend in which a dying grandfather calls his small grandson to his bedside and tells him to be aware of the two wolves that live inside every person. “Be especially aware of the bad wolf within you,” the grandfather told the boy, “for it will easily destroy you.” “But how am I to tell which is the stronger, Grandfather? My good wolf or my bad wolf?” To which the grandfather replied,. “It all depends on which one you feed.” Which brings to mind Shakespeare’s “To thine own self be true, and thou canst not then be false to any man.”
There is a reason religious mythology speaks of Lucifer as the angel of light who disguises evil as good. There are good wolves and bad wolves roaming our nation these days, with many of us unable to discern which is which. I may be feeding my bad wolf when I am judgemental about those who support our ex President and his tyrannical tendencies, but then maybe I’m not. What I do know is that most who have bought into the many conspiracies and lies being intentionally propagated are basically decent people, who with the best intentions, have allowed themselves to be misled. Somehow it is easier to defend falsehood and violence once we’ve decided our group or tribe is more worthy than another.
Perhaps the best any of us can do is to recognize we are all a mixture of Dr.Jekyll and Mr. Hyde/ good wolf and bad wolf and that there are no absolutes or superior individuals, races, political philosophies, or religions. Society functions best when its citizens can acknowledge their capacity for both good and evil and then choose to operate by knowing that our common good will be shaped by which wolf we choose to feed, for when the norms that support the common good are violated, we all suffer. Fear takes over when we unleash our bad wolves. I suspect that’s precisely why Jesus tells us it’s the truth that will set us free. This is also why the 12 steps insist that until we take a fearless moral inventory of ourselves and our wrongs, we will continue to be tempted by our lesser selves. This is also why Jesus links our forgiveness with our willingness to forgive.
