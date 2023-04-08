The house is quiet, newspaper skimmed, birds at the feeder. Nothing out of the ordinary. Just another day. Or is it? Is there such a thing as an ordinary day? I think not.
If my husband’s death has taught me nothing else, it is that each day, each hour, each minute is new, subtly different in its minute details, a gift, a priceless treasure, something for which to be grateful. Up or down, glad or sad, depressed or exuberant, every day is a day to be grateful, to carve out myriad seconds and minutes throughout the day to say “thank you” to the Giver of Life, to remind myself “this is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
Yes, there are terrible problems facing us. Another School shooting. Political dysfunction. Morality Police trying to tell others how to live. Rumors of war in Syria. Tornadoes in Mississippi and Arkansas. Yes, the future seems filled with dark specters. Yes, death and suffering lurk in the wings for all of us, but so does beauty and gladness. It all depends on where we put our focus, on whether we allow our expectations to color reality, whether we are willing to learn life’s lessons. If we expect things to go wrong they will. If we expect things to go right, they may or may not, but at least we are actively looking for the good. There are more than enough pluses and minuses in any day to color our preconceptions of what we need and what is real.
Denial comes so easily to us, it seems. It is so easy to pretend things are different than they are. It’s so easy to discount today’s mini miracles by worrying about something that may never happen. But why this compulsion to predict and control the who, what, when, where, and why of everyone and everything? Why is it so difficult to stay with today, to enter into this moment, relishing the tiny treasures hidden there?
At this moment, music plays softly in the background. The house is filled with memories. each quiet and welcoming. My morning coffee and toast settle comfortably in my tummy. Warm clothing embraces me on this chilly April morning. A bouquet of daffodils and Bradford Pear brighten up the room. The birds are conversing as they gorge on bird seed. All this, in this fleeting moment, this tiny sliver of time. Multiply that by seconds, minutes, hours; there’s so much for which to be grateful, reasons to lean into the everlasting arms.
I feared my husband’s death, yet I’ve not only survived, but found contentment in this year gone by. I’ve feared growing old and losing my physical dexterity and energy, yet life remains good. I feared life without this man, but friends and family stand in the void. I fear for our children and grandchildren given what our political divide and the morality police are trying to do to our sense of being a united people, a caring, generous, accepting nation. And yet, as Fra Giovanni wrote to his grieving friend back in 1513, words which seems very appropriate for this Easter season:
“There is nothing I can give you that you do not have, but there is much that while I cannot give, you can take.
“No heaven can come to us unless our hearts find rest in today. Take Heaven!
“No peace lies in the future that is not hidden in this present instant. Take Peace!
“The gloom of the world is but a shadow, behind it, yet within our reach, is joy, Take Joy!
“Welcome it. Grasp it. And you will touch the angel’s hand that brings it to you. Everything we call a trial, a sorrow, a duty is there…and the wonder of the overshadowing presence.
“Our joys, too, be not content with them as joys, they, too, conceal diviner gifts. And so, at this Easter time, I greet you, not quite as the world sends greetings, but with profound esteem, and with the prayer that for you, now and forever, the day breaks and the shadows flee away.”
Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church.
