The house is quiet, newspaper skimmed, birds at the feeder. Nothing out of the ordinary. Just another day. Or is it? Is there such a thing as an ordinary day? I think not.

If my husband’s death has taught me nothing else, it is that each day, each hour, each minute is new, subtly different in its minute details, a gift, a priceless treasure, something for which to be grateful. Up or down, glad or sad, depressed or exuberant, every day is a day to be grateful, to carve out myriad seconds and minutes throughout the day to say “thank you” to the Giver of Life, to remind myself “this is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church.

