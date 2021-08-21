I got up this morning to the news of Josh Laird’s tragic death. Numb with grief I went for a walk, hoping to absorb some solace from this beautiful morning. Last evening’s all too brief shower has freshened things for the moment. Yesterday’s droopy flowers stood straight and tall. Queen Anne’s lace, black-eyed Susans, a run-away trumpet vine, the brilliant blues of wild chicory lined the roadside.
I’d stayed up late to finish Jan Karon’s In This Mountain, a feel good series about an Episcopalian priest in the North Carolina mountains. In this volume, Father Tim finds hope and promise for his depression by re-discovering The Apostle Paul’s “In everything, give thanks.” I’ve been big on gratitude, as you all know, but they are hard words this morning. How am I to give thanks for Josh’s untimely death?
Last evening I cut the last of our little garden’s gladiolus blooms. Glads were right up there with roses as one of my mother’s favorite flowers. Their soft yellows, salmon, and apricot tones remind me of her and the many flower arrangements that filled my childhood home. “In everything give thanks.” How am I to be thankful for Josh’s untimely death? He was so young and vibrant, so giving and caring. Why Josh when he was one of the good guys? And what about his family, his wife, his children who are just in their teens?
“In everything, give thanks?” Not today, Lord. Maybe next week, or a month from now. Glancing away from the bouquet of glads, I take in a bouquet of purple dahlias, a gift from another friend. Words from Scripture whisper, “we are like grass; here today and gone tomorrow.” My head understands, Lord, but not my heart.
As I stare at the flowers which speak of the cycle of life, The Serenity Prayer surfaces from somewhere deep inside. “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change.” There’s no serenity right now, Lord. Just pain and overwhelming sadness. I re-grieve the loss of my parents and sisters and the parade of loved ones gone, but not forgotten. I find myself asking, “Is love worth the pain of loss?” Yes, something tells me. In the end, love is all that matters. As Keats wrote, “Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.”
I return to the words of the Serenity Prayer with its history of healing and hope. “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Living one day at a time, enjoying one moment at a time, accepting hardship as the pathway to peace.” I get stuck on the words “accepting hardship as the pathway to peace.” I repeat them over and over until I can push on.
“Taking, as He did, this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it.” Something rips apart inside ,e. “It hurts, Lord. It hurts.” I sob. Then a still small voice murmurs, “I know. I know, my child, but keep praying. Keep loving and being grateful.” And so I repeat the familiar words that take on added meaning today. “Trusting that He will make all things right if I surrender to His will, so I may be reasonably happy in this life and supremely happy with him forever in the next.” I stop there, repeating the words “reasonably happy” over and over until I can go on, “If there truly is an afterlife, Lord, I pray you have gathered Josh in and Josh is supremely happy with you in that ultimate of mysteries, life after death.”
