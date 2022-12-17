My Christmas cactus began blooming before Halloween. They may have entered as Christmas gifts years ago but they quickly shifted to being Halloween and Thanksgiving cacti. I don’t really care if they bloom at the “right time.” I’m just happy they bloom as they are beautiful plants. Years ago I inherited a huge cactus from a friend. My excitement faded when, year after year, it refused to set buds. One spring I got tired of caring for that ungrateful plant and threw it under a bush. That fall, I raked out its remains with the autumn leaves. The pot was shattered and the plant was broken into five or six pieces, each fragment covered in buds! It turns out that sometime during the summer our son had backed over it with the riding mower, almost killing it. Twenty years later that plant is still lush and blooming.
The secret to getting a Christmas cactus to bloom? Stress it; the kind of stress that makes it flip it’s leaves and say, “I’ll show you!” Truth be told, I’m like that, too. I need stress and challenge to keep me active. I often need to be pushed to the point where I say, “I’ll show you.” The nursery rhyme may say “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” but the opposite is also true. “All play and no work makes Jack selfish, lazy and stop blooming.”
We tend to view stress as negative, but we need stress to live. Each tiny movement or thought involves stress. We need something to push against if we are to be healthy and reasonably happy. After all, life without stress is death. Of course, there is good and bad stress but we have a say as to which kind gets our attention. I for one have stopped watching commercial television. I don’t need the stress and anxiety hyper advertizing and a nonstop litany of bad news brings. I do need the challenge and impetus of working with and for others. I need to surround myself with caring people…even though people certainly create stress!. Yet, I can’t set any buds of hope and love if I avoid doing new things and meeting new people just because that’s stressful.
I’ve come to love my “whenever” cactus. They remind me to remain feisty and resilient, to revel in just enough. The older I get the more I discover I flourish when I make do with less and challenge myself more. I may be old, but I’m still setting buds. After my husband died last spring, the equivalent of getting backed over by a tractor and broken into fragments, I’ve had to redefine what brings joy and meaning. Just as each spring I throw my Christmas cactus under the bushes where they get less sun, little water, have to deal with the changes in the weather and come inside only after the nights grow cold, I’m also learning to negotiate the stressful shoals of aging and change. Like my cactus whose leaves simply dance with colorful red and orange flowers right now, so I’m discovering there’s life after 80, colorful, slowed down, a bit stressful at times, but definitely dynamic life.
Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church
