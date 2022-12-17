My Christmas cactus began blooming before Halloween. They may have entered as Christmas gifts years ago but they quickly shifted to being Halloween and Thanksgiving cacti. I don’t really care if they bloom at the “right time.” I’m just happy they bloom as they are beautiful plants. Years ago I inherited a huge cactus from a friend. My excitement faded when, year after year, it refused to set buds. One spring I got tired of caring for that ungrateful plant and threw it under a bush. That fall, I raked out its remains with the autumn leaves. The pot was shattered and the plant was broken into five or six pieces, each fragment covered in buds! It turns out that sometime during the summer our son had backed over it with the riding mower, almost killing it. Twenty years later that plant is still lush and blooming.

The secret to getting a Christmas cactus to bloom? Stress it; the kind of stress that makes it flip it’s leaves and say, “I’ll show you!” Truth be told, I’m like that, too. I need stress and challenge to keep me active. I often need to be pushed to the point where I say, “I’ll show you.” The nursery rhyme may say “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” but the opposite is also true. “All play and no work makes Jack selfish, lazy and stop blooming.”

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.