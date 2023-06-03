“If we agree that we have done wrong things and tell that to God, then God will forgive us for our sins. He always does what he has promised to do. He always does what is right. He will forgive us and he will make us clean again, whatever bad things we may have done.” ~ I John 1:9 (Easy English Bible)
He stood by the fire, warming his hands, watching and waiting to see what would happen to Jesus, who had just been arrested.
Earlier that evening, he vowed to Jesus that he would never forsake him. He promised he would be loyal unto death.
Within the next few hours, he denied Jesus three times.
Peter- the one that Jesus had called “The Rock” had become weak in his flesh and had run away from Jesus. (See Matthew 26:31—35; 69-75)
After Jesus’ death and resurrection, Peter was out on the boat fishing- doing what he had done before he met Jesus. Can you imagine how he felt? Shame? Embarrassment? Regret?
Jesus showed up unexpectedly and summoned him to come to shore. He had built a fire and wanted to share breakfast. (See John 21:1-17)
What was Peter’s reaction? Seeing Jesus face to face, at the fire? Could the smell and warmth of the burning coals remind him of the not-so-distant past of another fire where he had, undoubtedly, made the biggest mistake of his life?
The guilt, the regret, the shame must have all been alive and well in Peter’s heart as the smoke burned his eyes. And yet, there was Jesus, serving him breakfast- looking at him with love and asking Peter, “Do you love me?”
Interestingly, Jesus asked Peter that question three times- the same amount of times that Peter denied Jesus.
I don’t think Jesus was questioning Peter’s love- He knew what was in his heart. I believe Jesus was asking this question so that Peter would know the truth- affirm the truth: Yes he DID love Jesus, but he was weak and had failed Him.
I love this example of how loving and forgiving Jesus is. He went out of His way, to forgive Peter, to restore Peter and to reinstate Peter back to what He had called Him to do- “Go and feed my sheep.”
Are you living with mistakes made? Bad choice? Sins that have taken you down roads you never meant to travel?
Guilt and shame are often the results.
As a young twenty-five year old woman, I was living under a mountain of them. The regret and shame of choices I had made drew me further from God. I had become hardened. And as my heart had hardened, my life became more of a fractured mess.
Until one day, just like He did with Peter, Jesus found me!
Oddly enough, it was through a radio message I was listening to in my car (that still amazes me that I had on.)
I realized I was done running, hiding in shame, and living with the pile of regrets. I needed restored. I needed to be free.
As I rushed home, and planted my face in my bed as I knelt beside it, I poured it out. I confessed it all… I asked Him to forgive me for it all… I wanted healed of it all…
And in a moment of time, He met me in a very real way. This Living God IS alive and I knew it.
I recall being the most astounded that He not only removed my sin and mistakes, but also removed the shame which is what led me away from Him
I stood up from the make-shift altar that my bed had become and I literally felt like a new person. Joy was actually in my heart. And peace flooded me like a river. The weight of it all had been removed.
The beauty of this experience is that He offers it to each one of us. The same way He met Peter… He will meet you.
There is nothing we have done that can separate His love from us! He doesn’t want us to stay stuck in our mistakes and regrets- he wants to free us from it all.
Won’t you meet with Him today? Maybe over a fire, or kneeling by your bed? He is waiting and He desires to restore your life completely.
He’s asking you today: “Do you love me?”
Pastor Linda Summers, former pastor of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville, now travels to speak to organizations and churches. If you would like to invite Linda or her husband Dan to share at your event, please contact them at lmsummers7@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.