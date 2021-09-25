Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community.
* Salem Guldens UMC, 224 Low Dutch Road, Gettysburg will hold an event Sept. 25, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. with 25 indoor and outdoor vendors, ready-to-eat foods, soups, baked goods and kids carnival games.
* Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Rt. 116 west of Gettysburg, will have a multi-family yard sale in the church parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baked goods, soup, and coffee will be for sale in the fellowship hall. If there is rain, everything will be in the fellowship hall.
* Gettysburg Presbyterian, the church which sponsors the sunrise service at the Eternal Light Peace Memorial on Easter mornings, will hold a worship service at the Gettysburg Recreation Park Amphitheater at 10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 26. Golf cart rides will be provided from the Sterner Building for those who require. Bring a chair, a friend and a blanket if it’s cold.
* Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church will host a tour to Scotland, home to a rich spiritual heritage, Oct. 8-17. For information and a registration packet, contact Pastor Mark Englund-Krieger, pastormark@lmcpc.org; or Dale Williams, pastor.dale.williams@gmail.com.
*There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries will be greatly appreciated.
* A community yard sale is set for Saturday, Oct. 2 at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2335 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information or to reserve a spot call 717-420-5655 or email bethel2335@gmail.com.
