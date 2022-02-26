The grace of God is considered by many to be a mystery. To others, it is like mercy. To others it is God’s ability. There is some mystery to every aspect of God and His gifts to us. His mercy is obviously connected to grace. Nothing He gives us is deserved or earned. And without His ability we have no ability of our own. So, as we attempt to define grace, we have many questions to answer?
Why all the fuss about “hyper grace”? What exactly is “hyper” about it? Is grace “hyper”? Are we afraid that grace could be much more than we’ve imagined? What if grace really is “hyper”?
Let’s start with the word “hyper”. What does it mean? It’s defined as — super, above, beyond, and excessive. It comes from the Latin hyper which is defined as more or over. Consider these definitions in relation to this scripture: 1 Timothy 1:14 says, And the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant with faith and love which is in Christ Jesus. The word “exceeding abundant” here is the Greek word huperpleonazo which is defined as: to super abound. This Greek word comes from two words, huper, which is defined as: over, more than or beyond; and pleonazo, which is defined as: to do, make or be more, to superabound. Some synonyms for abundant are bountiful, plenteous, lavish, and generous. This is just for the word abundant! When you add “exceeding” to the description, it qualifies grace as being “hyper”. The grace of God is exceeding abundant! It is super abounding!
When you simply define the word as it is used, “exceeding abundant”, it’s hard to call it anything but “hyper”. While many are using the term “hyper grace” and calling it a deception the Bible uses the same term to describe grace.
Romans 5:20-21 says, Moreover, the law entered that the offense might abound. But where sin abounded, grace abounded much more, so that as sin reigned in death, even so grace might reign through righteousness to eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. Where sin has abounded, grace has hyper-abounded! As we read this scripture, there is only one conclusion, grace is hyper, and Paul was the first to preach this incredible message.
Now, the critics say this only serves to give people a “license to sin.” Let’s see what Paul has to say about that in the next verse: Romans 6:1-2 says, So, what do we do, then? Do we persist in sin so that God’s kindness and grace will increase? What a terrible thought! We have died to sin once and for all, as a dead man passes away from this life. So how could we live under sin’s rule a moment longer?
The obvious inference is that grace enables us to be free from sin. No one needs a license to sin, we need the power to overcome sin. No one who loves God and is seeking to follow Him is looking for a license. In God’s grace, we have that ability. Where is the deception? It seems that “hyper grace” is a very Biblically based teaching. And to call it the “new grace message” is not correct. It may be new to us, but Paul wrote these things almost 2,000 years ago! In the coming months we will continue to teach about the grace of God.
