We’ve been discussing the true motivation of God toward mankind. We have looked at John 3:16, which says, “For God so loved the world.” He loved the world. That is why Jesus came, to put on display the love of God. In our quest to understand the motivation of God we need to determine who God is, that is, what His character is.
1 John 4:8 tells us that “God is love.” 1 Corinthians 13 gives us the definition of love. It says that “love is patient, kind, does not envy, does not boast, is not proud, does not dishonor others, is not self-seeking, is not easily angered, keeps no record of wrongs, does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth, always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres and never fails.”
Combining these references, we find ourselves asking how much of Christianity is missing something in understanding and application of the love of God. We seem to believe that “God is love.” Yet, we actually have a serious disconnect with defining Him as love. Our definition is flawed, and thus, our presentation of God to the world is flawed. Is love trusting? Is God trusting?
If you asked anyone if they believe that love always trusts, you would almost always be met with cynicism. We want to believe that love and being a Christian means we should always trust and be trusted by those we love. The reality is that we know the human frame. We’ve come to believe that in this world trust must be earned. And if we are let down by those we trust, we almost always stop trusting them. This is the pinnacle of self-protection. We all have built up walls of protection to keep us from being disappointed by those we trust. All of this almost always frames whether or not we trust God.
What does trusting God mean? Does He only trust us when we’ve proven we can be trusted? Most Christians actually believe He always tests our trust but never really trusts us. Why? Because of the perception that trust must be earned.
How does God respond when we fail? How do we respond to those who fail us? We’ve come to believe that God withdraws His love and fellowship when we fail. We respond this way with one another when we are let down by those we love and trust.
Does God believe in us? If we base it on our ability to always do what is right, we’ll never believe He does. We must see that God’s trust in us is based on our heart. We may not always be ready for certain responsibilities, and given them, we would fail. We may need help in how to love others and make decisions in life that are not selfish. These are things that require correction, growth and maturity. We all fail others in our humanity. Our Father’s trust in us is connected to who we are in Him and the end result of our life.
He always trusts us because He is love. He will never stop trusting us because of our failures. His love is never based on our performance. Love always trusts because to love is to trust. To trust is to love.
