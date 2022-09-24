The word “gospel” is interpreted as “good news.” Good news! How does the Bible describe this “good news?” The first mention of the “gospel” is in Matthew 4:23 where the “good news” is ushered into the earth with Jesus preaching a kingdom. His king’s domain is presented as “good news,” “healing all manner of sickness, and all manner of disease among the people.” In Luke 4:18, the “good news” was that the poor can prosper, the brokenhearted can be healed, the captives can be delivered, the blind can see, and the bruised can have liberty. This is His kingdom.
In Luke 7:22, the “good news” is that “the blind see, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, to the poor the gospel is preached!” Are you seeing a pattern in the “good news” of the gospel? There is more. Acts 20:24 says, “But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear to myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.”
Grace is “good news.” Grace here is the Greek word charis, which is defined as, the divine influence upon the heart, with its reflection in the life, including gratitude. Who is this “divine influence”? It is “Christ in you, the hope of glory.” Yes, He lives in us.
It is His divine influence upon our heart that causes His reflection in our life. As He lives in us, influencing us, guiding us, empowering us, we reflect Him. We become like Him. His fruit is being produced in us as we walk with Him. And the result? We are grateful. This is “good news.”
In Romans 1:1, it is “the gospel of God.” In Romans 1:9, Paul says that “God is my witness, whom I serve with my spirit in the gospel of His Son.” In Romans 1:16, it is “the gospel of Christ.” In Romans 10:15, it is “the gospel of peace.” The “good news” is that there is peace between God and men. The angel that proclaimed that a savior is born proclaimed “on earth, peace, good will toward men.”
In Galatians 2:7, it is “the gospel of the circumcision.” It is “good news” to all men, no matter their human identity. In Ephesians 1:13, it is “the gospel of your salvation.” It is “good news” that we are saved. 1 Timothy 1:11 says it is “the glorious gospel.” It is glorious in that Jesus is glorified in His death, burial and resurrection and now lives in us, raising us from death to life and is showing forth His glory for, in, by and through us!
The gospel? According to 2 Corinthians 5:18-19, it is the “good news” that we have been reconciled to God through Jesus, the Christ; that God was in Christ, reconciling the world to Himself and is no longer imputing their sins to them and has given to us a ministry to preach this “good news” to them. This is the gospel. Good news.
Richard Hamm has been in ministry since 1977. He graduated from Rhema Bible College in 1984 and pastored New Life Family Church in the Gettysburg area serving from 1985 to 2008. He is presently helping churches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Oregon, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Pakistan. He gives apostolic oversight to Eagles Wings Ministries in Milwaukie, Ore., and Destiny Ministries International in Kingsport, Tenn. He can be contacted at 717-253-3247 or at rhhamm2@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.