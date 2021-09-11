Church briefs are devoted to upcoming special events and activities for members of the area religious community.
* Salem Guldens UMC, 224 Low Dutch Road, Gettysburg will hold an event Sept. 24-25, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. with 25 indoor and outdoor vendors, ready-to-eat foods, soups, baked goods and kids carnival games.
* Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Rt. 116 west of Gettysburg, will have a multi-family yard sale in the church parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baked goods, soup, and coffee will be for sale in the fellowship hall. If there is rain, everything will be in the fellowship hall.
* Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church will host a tour to Scotland, home to a rich spiritual heritage, Oct. 8-17. For information and a registration packet, contact Pastor Mark Englund-Krieger, pastormark@lmcpc.org; or Dale Williams, pastor.dale.williams@gmail.com.
*There is a drive-thru food pantry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month at GBC Church, 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, while supplies last. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles while they wait. Visit www.gbcchurch.com for more information.
* Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Clothing Closet is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
* The Gettysburg Food Pantry, 153 N. Stratton St., is open every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help those in need.
* Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, has an outdoor food pantry on the church parking for those in need. Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, also has an outdoor food pantry located near the church on the parking lot. Donations to help with either of the food pantries will be greatly appreciated.
* “Experiencing God” study group meets weekly in-person at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2335 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. Contact bethel2335@gmail.com or 717-420-5655 for information.
* All are welcome to a free Concert on the Hill on Sept. 18, sponsored by the Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, featuring The Hyssongs and a free meal at The Promised Land, 10918 Taneytown Pike, Emmitsburg, Md. A free-will offering will be taken for the Hyssongs. The meal will be served at 5 p.m. followed by the concert at 6 p.m. All are welcome, invite your neighbors, and bring your lawn chairs. Hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, drinks, and dessert will be provided.
* Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, York Springs, will celebrate and bless the new Community Tiny Library on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the 9 a.m. service. Share the joys of community reading and literacy.
* A community yard sale is planned Saturday, Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2335 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. To reserve a spot to sell your own yard sale stuff, call 717-420-5655 or email bethel2335@gmail.com for information.
* A monthly turkey dinner with dessert, $10 take out only, will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center behind Immaculate Conception Church, 106 Carlisle St., new Oxford, with handicap entrance a 101 N. Peter St. This dinner will be held every third Sunday of the month until spring.
* The Memorial Baptist Church Food Pantry will be open Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The pantry will be drive through. The church is located at 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg.
